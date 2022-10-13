Luxurious ‘smart’ home on Hainault Road for €2.35m

Address : Pinehurst, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €2,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Pinehurst is one of two houses on sought-after Hainault Road in Foxrock that were built by architect Bernard Moloney on the old site of a dormer bungalow in 2005. Screened by a tall electric gate, this is a contemporary, luxurious home with well-designed interiors and a much-coveted address.

The current owners bought the house in 2007, and are moving on to renovate an old house in Foxrock. They leave behind a high-tech, high-spec home, extremely energy efficient with a Ber of B2, with a generous 437sq m (4,704sq ft) of living space.

The four-bedroom house is clad in a mixture of render, cedar slats and exposed brickwork that immediately signifies the design smarts of this home. The livingroom to the front of the house, directly off the entrance hall, is cosy and inviting, with a feature wall of black tile that fits with the high-tech feel of the house.

The kitchen is stunning, featuring a Ponte Vecchio marble-clad island

A soaring ceiling over the living area looks out on to the garden through double-height glazing

The kitchen is part of a magnificently designed open-plan space, with a soaring ceiling over the living area that looks out on to the garden through double-height glazing, tinted so that the room is never overheated by the sun streaming in. It is a space made for entertaining: along with many important events and birthdays marked down the years, the owners hosted a small wedding adhering to Covid-19 restrictions for their son when the planned nuptials were cancelled elsewhere during lockdown.

A steel-frame screen with panels of tempered glass runs down the hallway. It is used to close off the study if required, and extends into the dining area, past the dining table, allowing the kitchen to be similarly closed off during a dinner party. There will be little call to do so, however, as the kitchen is a showstopper, with a Ponte Vecchio marble-clad island – the same marble features as a splashback, perfectly framing the black Aga.

This is a smart home, wired for surround-sound, and with geothermal underfloor heating. Temperature controls automatically kick in to cool the living area if the sun gets too hot.

The southwest-facing garden is low-maintenance, with tall palm ferns, screens of bamboo, and a pair of mature olive trees flanking a set of steps rising from the patio.

A large glazed roof section on the upstairs landing ensures that light pours through, and all four bedrooms feel light and airy. The principal bedroom has a sloped double-height ceiling, a huge window overlooking the garden, a roomy en suite clad entirely in marble tiles, and a substantial walk-in wardrobe.

One of the bedrooms is kitted out as a gym, from where the owner ran spin classes. It could be kept as it is, with lino floor and mirrored walls, or easily reconverted to a bedroom. With two of the bedrooms en suite and a large family bathroom here, this would make a stylish, relaxed family home.

There is quick access to Foxrock village from this property, with upmarket food shops and eateries just down from Hainault Road. Leopardstown racecourse is on the doorstep, and Cabinteely park is also nearby, with 110 acres of walks and amenities.

Pinehurst is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €2.35 million.