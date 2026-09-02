Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Fully let south Dublin student accommodation scheme seeks €4.5m

Koula Rooms in Monkstown has 28 bedspaces and is generating net operating income of €307,000 a year

Koula Rooms, Abbey Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Koula Rooms, Abbey Road, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Sept 02 2026 - 05:502 MIN READ

Investors involved in the supply of housing to third-level students will be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of Koula Rooms, a fully let student-accommodation scheme in the south Dublin suburb of Monkstown. The property, which comprises 28 bed spaces across two detached two-storey blocks, is being offered to the market by agent Colliers at a guide price of €4.5 million.

Koula Rooms generates income across the academic year and summer letting periods. The development’s gross income and net operating income stand at about €357,000 and €307,000 a year respectively.

The asking price of €4.5 million reflects a capital value of approximately €150,000 per bedspace and a net initial yield of approximately 6.53 per cent on the net operating income, assuming purchaser’s costs of 4.46 per cent.

Located on Abbey Road and within a short walk of the campus of the IADT (Institute of Art, Design and Technology), which has approximately 2,500 enrolled students, the subject property comprises eight self-contained three-bedroom apartments. Each bedroom benefits from its own en suite bathroom, accommodating a total of 28 student bedspaces across single and twin-occupancy configurations. The scheme extends to a total area of 511 sq m (5,502 sq ft) and has recently undergone a comprehensive refurbishment programme, including newly installed storage heaters, upgraded fire safety systems and modernised bathroom fittings throughout.

READ MORE

Sherry FitzGerald owner eyes 52% profit from sale of Dublin retail park to German fund

Nuns seeking €4.5m for 50-acre estate beside Wicklow’s idyllic Magheramore beach

Site of Dublin’s historic Ormond Hotel sold in off-market deal for €12m

Citywest office and warehouse guiding at €6.85m

Apart from its proximity to the IADT campus, Koula Rooms is convenient for students looking to commute to UCD’s Belfield campus or to other third-level institutions including Trinity College and TUD. The property is well served by public transport, with several Dublin Bus routes providing regular access to and from Dublin city centre.

Michele McGarry of Colliers says: “Koula Rooms is a fully stabilised student accommodation investment in an established south Dublin location. The combination of strong demand for student accommodation, a comprehensive refurbishment and an attractive income profile should appeal to a wide range of domestic and international investors.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions