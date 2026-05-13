MHL Hotel Collection completes €190m refinancing with AIB

The MHL Hotel Collection, the Irish hotel group formed by American billionaire John Malone and Irish partners Paul Higgins and John Lally, has completed a €190 million refinancing of four of its hotels with AIB.

The College Green (Dublin), Galmont (Galway), Trinity City (Dublin) and Limerick Strand hotels are all included in the deal. It follows the refinancing of the InterContinental and Spencer hotels (both Dublin) with AIB in 2025. AIB also previously provided development funding for a 112-bedroom extension to the Hilton Charlemont in Dublin, which opened in late 2025. The refinance includes an increase of €70 million, of which €50 million is green-finance specific to the College Green, Limerick Strand and Trinity City hotels.

The MHL Hotel Collection is the second-largest Irish hotel group with revenues of over €230 million in 2025. The group operates 14 hotels with more than 2,650 bedrooms across five counties. It has eight hotels in Dublin, one in Co Wicklow, one in Galway, one in Limerick and one in Belfast. It also manages two sister hotels in Galway.

The Dublin hotels include College Green, Intercontinental, Trinity City, Hilton Charlemont, Spencer, Morgan, Brooks and Moxy. Outside the capital, MHL owns the Powerscourt Resort and Spa in Co Wicklow; the Galmont, Glenlo Abbey and Harbour hotels in Galway; the Limerick Strand Hotel; and the Moxy in Belfast.

AIB is MHL’s largest banking partner in Ireland, providing finance for eight of its hotels since its first Irish acquisition in 2013.

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Commenting on the bank’s latest deal with MHL, AIB’s head of corporate banking, Glenn Shanley, said: “This latest refinance, together with other recent transactions, underscores our commitment to the hospitality sector, delivering green finance that supports jobs in communities across the country.”

Paul Higgins, partner at MHL, said: “AIB has been a long‑standing partner to the MHL Hotel Collection, supporting the business through multiple phases of growth. This latest refinance reflects both the quality of our hotels and the depth of our relationship with AIB, who continue to deliver flexible, competitive capital aligned with our strategy.”