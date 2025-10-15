M3 motorway lands primed for logistics development seek €5.25m

An aerial view of the Bracetown lands shows their location just off the M3 motorway in Dublin

A range of occupiers, developers and investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of a 15-acre landholding in Dublin 15. The lands at Bracetown are being offered to the market by joint agents Harvey and Coonan Property at a guide price of €5.25 million.

The subject property is zoned ‘Objective E2/E3 – General Enterprise and Employment/Warehousing and Distribution’ under the 2021–2027 Meath County Development Plan, permitting a wide range of commercial and industrial uses, subject to planning permission.

The site occupies a strong location next to junction 5 and the park & ride facility of the M3 motorway and is positioned just seven minutes’ drive from junction 6 of the M50 motorway. The lands are located equidistant from Dunboyne and Damastown at the Dublin/Meath border, affording access to a range of public transport routes along with a substantial labour pool in the surrounding area.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey and Philip Byrne of Coonan Property say: “This land holding offers potential for enterprise, logistics or employment-led development. Opportunities of this scale so close to the M50 motorway are increasingly rare, and we expect strong interest from a broad mix of occupiers and developers.”