M3 motorway lands primed for logistics development seek €5.25m

Site at Bracetown is located just seven minutes’ drive from M50 motorway

An aerial view of the Bracetown lands shows their location just off the M3 motorway in Dublin
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 15 2025 - 05:50

A range of occupiers, developers and investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of a 15-acre landholding in Dublin 15. The lands at Bracetown are being offered to the market by joint agents Harvey and Coonan Property at a guide price of €5.25 million.

The subject property is zoned ‘Objective E2/E3 – General Enterprise and Employment/Warehousing and Distribution’ under the 2021–2027 Meath County Development Plan, permitting a wide range of commercial and industrial uses, subject to planning permission.

The site occupies a strong location next to junction 5 and the park & ride facility of the M3 motorway and is positioned just seven minutes’ drive from junction 6 of the M50 motorway. The lands are located equidistant from Dunboyne and Damastown at the Dublin/Meath border, affording access to a range of public transport routes along with a substantial labour pool in the surrounding area.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey and Philip Byrne of Coonan Property say: “This land holding offers potential for enterprise, logistics or employment-led development. Opportunities of this scale so close to the M50 motorway are increasingly rare, and we expect strong interest from a broad mix of occupiers and developers.”

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
