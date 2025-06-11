Refurbished distribution warehouse in north Dublin available to let

A modern distribution warehouse in Swords, north Co Dublin, has been launched to the market for let. The property, which was acquired by Palm Capital in 2022, will be available for occupancy in July 2025.

Number 6 Airways Industrial Estate is a detached warehouse and office facility, comprising some 42,873sq ft, which has been comprehensively modernised and refurbished. It is on a self-contained site within Airways Industrial Estate, one of Dublin’s most prominent industrial areas, just five minutes’ drive to both Dublin Airport and the M1/M50 Interchange (Junction 3), offering accessibility and connectivity.

The property is being brought to the letting market by joint agents Harvey and JLL, quoting an annual rent of €536,000 (exclusive).

Palm Capital acquired 6 Airways in late 2022, when there was a tenant in-situ. Following the existing tenant’s lease expiry, Palm Capital significantly refurbished the property, with a focus on three key areas: environmental sustainability, staff welfare and loading access.

As a result, the warehouse specification now includes a new twin-skin insulated metal deck roof, LED lighting throughout, new twin-skin insulated profile metal wall cladding, a new extension with dock leveller, and four new recessed level access doors and refurbished dispatch offices. The office accommodation has been refitted in an open-plan configuration, with new suspended ceilings and floor coverings throughout, LED lighting and PIR motion sensors, a new air-source heat pump system, and upgraded, modern staff facilities.

Shane Corby, director of Palm Logistics, said: “Following an extensive refurbishment programme and a recent short-term occupation, this modernised distribution facility will be ready for occupation in July 2025. With a fully upgraded specification throughout, the property is ideally suited to support a range of warehousing and distribution uses, with strong transport links, excellent accessibility and a proven commercial environment that continues to attract major operators.”