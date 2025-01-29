Leeson Street mixed-use opportunity for €1.25m

A high-profile refurbishment or development opportunity, incorporating the former Hourican’s pub on Leeson Street, Dublin, has come to the market, quoting €1.25 million.

The sale comprises three properties on the busy city centre street, which is just a stone’s throw from St Stephen’s Green, and offers an opportunity to either renovate the properties, or transform the site into a mixed use development, subject to planning permission.

As well as the former Hourican’s Public House (7 Lower Leeson Street), which closed in 2016, the sale, brought to market by Lisney, also includes a derelict site (6 Lower Leeson Street), and 5 Leeson Street Lower, a three-storey-over-basement retail and office premises. All three properties require refurbishment throughout. When combined, the development opportunity extends to a total site area of about 0.040 hectares (0.1 acres).

The site is zoned Z6 – Employment/Enterprise under the Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028, to provide for the creation and protection of enterprise and facilitate opportunities for employment creation.

A high-level feasibility study shows, with a complete redevelopment, the site could be capable of accommodating featuring a ground floor public house/retail/restaurant, together with three one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments, subject to planning permission.

The subject properties occupy a prime location on Lower Leeson Street very close to its junction with St Stephen’s Green, providing immediate access to St Stephen’s Green and are within walking distance of key city centre locations to include Grafton Street, Fitzwilliam Square, Merrion Square and Trinity College.

Shane O’Connor of Lisney said: “5-7 Lower Leeson Street presents a unique opportunity for developers, investors, and owner-occupiers seeking to acquire a strategically positioned prime property in the heart of Dublin 2. With its exceptional location, the site offers considerable potential for the development of a dynamic new mixed-use scheme.”