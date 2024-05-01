Tallaght industrial units ready to go at €1.7m and €1.5m

Agent Harvey is guiding prices of €1.7 million and €1.5 million respectively for units 1C and 1D at Broomhill Business Complex in Tallaght, Dublin 24. The properties, which are currently interlinked via an internal opening, are being offered for sale separately or as one, and come with 48 designated car-parking spaces in total.

Unit 1C is a midterrace unit comprising 1,099sq m (11,833sq ft), which includes two-storey offices of 184sq m (1,980sq ft). The office finishes include suspended ceilings, recessed LED lighting, electric heating, part air conditioning and new carpet. There is a well-appointed canteen, toilets and a shower. The warehouse has a 6m clear internal height and loading access is provided via a 3.6m x 5m automated level-access door. The warehouse comes with a demountable mezzanine floor comprising a further 613sq m (6,602sq ft), offering additional storage flexibility.

Unit 1D is a corner-of-block unit comprising 1,012sq m (10,891sq ft), including 81sq m (869sq ft) of ground-floor offices with structural mezzanine storage overhead. The office finishes and loading access are similar to that of Unit 1C. The warehouse provides unobstructed storage with excellent natural light thanks to the translucent panels in the metal deck roof.

Broomhill Business Complex, which is in an excellent trading location between Greenhills Road and Belgard Road, is a gated, managed development just a four-minute drive from the N81 and six minutes from junctions 10 and 11 of the M50 motorway.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “With only one other similar-sized industrial unit currently advertised for sale in the entire Dublin market, these units are sure to appeal to both owner occupiers and investors. Their good condition also means that they could be occupied immediately without the need for refurbishment, which has become very expensive.”