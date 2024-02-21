Commercial units at Phoenix Park Racecourse guiding from €250,000

Agent Hooke & MacDonald is guiding prices ranging from €250,000 to €325,000 plus VAT for four commercial units within the neighbourhood centre at the Phoenix Park Racecourse residential scheme in Dublin. The units for sale include a restaurant, cafe, retail unit and a creche facility.

While the residential scheme already comprises over 750 homes, this number is expected to rise to 1,000 homes by the end of this year. The development is expected to grow further in the medium to longer term with provision in place for over 2,000 residential units within the development.

Outside of serving the needs of this resident customer base, the units at the neighbourhood centre are accessible to visitors via the Castleknock Road and Navan Road. Existing retailers within the development include a Londis convenience store, Nazoo Skin and Beauty and the Phoenix Park Pharmacy.

The details of the four units for sale are as follows:

Unit 1 Abelard Square

The unit has the benefit of restaurant use and occupies a busy pedestrian walkway. The property is in shell-and-core condition, has a large glazed frontage and is ready for occupier fit-out. The property is extends to 153sq m (1,647sq ft) and has a guide price of €325,000.

Unit 4 Abelard Square

The creche is being offered for sale in shell-and-core condition and extends to approximately 225sq m (2,422sq ft). The property benefits from an outdoor play area and has a guide price of €290,000.

Unit 3 Phoenix Park Way

The premises comprises a modern ground-floor unit which traded previously as an estate agent’s office. The property is suitable for a variety of uses (subject to planning permission) and has a guide price of €250,000.

Unit 4 Phoenix Park Way

The property comprises a modern ground-floor unit which previously traded as a cafe and is partially fitted for this use. The unit expends to approximately 98sq m (1,055sqft) and is guiding at a price of €250,000.

Conor Steen of Hooke & MacDonald says: “These units offer a great opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to establish their presence in a prime suburban location”.