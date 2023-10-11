Bray site with planning in place for two logistics units seeking €4m

A computer-generated image of the logistics units approved for the site on Southern Cross Road in Bray, Co Wicklow

Industrial Property specialist Harvey is guiding a price of €4 million for a five-acre site with planning in place for two logistics units on Southern Cross Road in Bray, Co Wicklow.

Prospective occupiers have the option of purchasing the site for self-build or they can pre-contract with the developer, Barnaby Investments, to build out either unit on a sale or letting basis.

Block A will have 60 metres of frontage to Southern Cross Road and will comprise 3,159sq m (34,003sq ft) of 12-metre-high warehousing with ancillary offices, loading access via three dock levellers and two level-access doors leading to a 35-metre-deep gated service yard.

The subject property will have 62 car parking spaces with six EV charging points. The offices will benefit from floor-to-ceiling glazing while finishes will include suspended ceilings with LED lighting, VRF heating and cooling and fully fitted toilet facilities. An A3 BER rating is being targeted.

READ MORE

Block B comprises 4,659 sq m/50,149 sq ft and is to be finished to a similar specification as Block A but with an additional dock leveller reflecting its larger size.

The permitted development is situated just a three-minute walk from the new Petitt’s SuperValu retail scheme which includes Frank and Honest coffee, Take Away Kitchen, Grants Pharmacy and Safari Childcare.

The nearest bus stop is also located here and is serviced by the 143 and 144 routes. The long-established IDA Bray Business Park is located directly across from the subject property and is home to Takeda Ireland, Trinity Biotech, Oriflame, Alert Packaging, and Ardmore Film Factory.

With a population of 33,500 (2022 census), Bray is the 10th largest urban area in Ireland. In addition, the affluent southeast Dublin market can be easily serviced from Bray.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “Bray has been acutely undersupplied with industrial and logistics property over the past 15 years. This site comes with a ready-to-go planning permission that will appeal to both occupiers and investors. Along with local pent-up demand, the location is already proving attractive to Sandyford-based occupiers looking for additional warehouse space.”