Agent Colliers is guiding a price of €2.6 million for number 17 Henry Street, a fully let retail investment on what has long been regarded as one of Dublin city centre’s most important shopping streets.

The property, just two doors down from Arnotts, comprises a five-storey over-basement building of 478sq m (5,144sq ft), which includes 154sq m (1,658sq ft) of ground-floor retail space. The property is fully let to David Fun Max Limited, trading as Gifty, a mobile and electronics retailer specialising in phone accessories, repair services and tech products. Gifty forms part of a broader retail network trading as Hugmie, with a presence in 16 locations including Irish shopping centres such as Nutgrove Shopping Centre, The Pavilions and Liffey Valley. The company has been operating in Ireland since 2010. The Henry Street lease commenced on November 22nd, 2024, for a term of 10 years, at a contracted rent of €200,000 per annum on a full repairing and insuring (FRI) basis. A tenant break option is in place at the end of year six, with open market rent reviews every five years, offering secure income and future rental growth potential.

Henry Street is home to a broad range of high street and international brands. Key occupiers on the street include Arnotts, JD Sports, Next, Mango, Schuh, Levi’s, Dubray and Foot Locker. Sports Direct and Zara are due to open new flagship stores in the coming months within the former Debenhams department store premises, which is undergoing redevelopment.

Should a sale of 17 Henry Street proceed at the €2.6 million guide price, the new owner would be in line for a net initial yield of 7 per cent.

READ MORE

Michele McGarry of Colliers says: “17 Henry Street is a strategically located retail investment offering secure income in one of Dublin’s highest footfall locations.”