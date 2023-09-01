High-end jewellery brand Astrid & Miyu opens first Irish store on South Anne Street

Astrid & Miyu is the latest brand to establish a presence in the Grafton Street area with the opening of its first Irish store on Dublin’s South Anne Street.

The high-end jewellery brand has agreed a 10-year lease at number 2 South Anne Street, a mid-terrace unit leased from Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM). The agreement was negotiated on ILIM’s behalf by Savills and joint agent Bannon.

Astrid & Miyu, with an established presence in the United Kingdom and a flagship store in New York, also has stores in Paris and Berlin.

The brand was founded by Seoul-born Connie Nam in 2012 and is best known for its bracelets that are welded closed on the wearer’s wrist.

The store will sit alongside bespoke pen and watchmaker Montblanc and will also join premium athleisure brand Sweaty Betty, which opened its first stand-alone store in Dublin city centre at 32-33 South Anne Street earlier this year.

“We are pleased to add Astrid & Miyu to our portfolio of premium retailers on South Anne Street, enhancing the already exceptional shopping experience that the street offers,” says ILIM senior asset manager Sarah Coyle.

Savills associate director Holly Collis-Lee says the arrival of the jewellery brand “continues to underscore the attractiveness of the Irish retail market to high-calibre, international brands, with women’s athleisure brand Sweaty Betty having also joined Montblanc and Astrid & Miyu on South Anne Street over the last year”.