Leading interior designer’s D4 showroom and studio for €2.4m

After 35 years as one of Ireland’s leading interior designers, Aidan Cavey has decided to dial down his busy practice to pursue a more leisurely lifestyle. Having made that decision, Cavey, whose projects have included the guest suites at both the K Club and the Merrion Hotel, has instructed Turley Property Advisors to find a buyer for his company’s premises at No 4 Shaws Lane on Bath Avenue in Dublin 4. The property is being offered to the market at a guide price of €2.4 million.

Cavey Design Ltd acquired No 4 Bath Avenue for use as its furniture and fabrics showroom and interior design studio in 2005. Since then the property has undergone extensive refurbishment works, making it suitable for a variety of uses including showroom, design, retail, office, hospitality and fitness. Extending to a total area of 500sq m (5,382sq ft), the building features numerous bespoke design details including a Kilkenny limestone portico, travertine marble and wide-plank oak flooring and an impressive double-width staircase that links the two showroom floors.

The ground floor is laid out as an open-plan display area along with an enclosed loading bay and storage area servicing deliveries through a large electric roller-shutter gate to the car park. There is another open-plan showroom floor is on the upper level, which can be accessed by three stairways. Also on this level is a client meeting area and fabric display room with views to the nearby Aviva Stadium along with a large double office, a staff WC and a kitchenette. Aidan Cavey’s office adjoins the main office and offers views right into the top-tier seating of the Aviva. There is also a second WC on this level. The property includes six car-parking spaces.

No 4 Shaws Lane, which is near Dublin’s Silicon Docks area, is readily accessible using public transport with both Grand Canal Street and Lansdowne Road Dart stations just minutes away. The property is surrounded by a range of well-known bars and restaurants including The Bath, The Old Spot, The Chop House and Slattery’s. The popular gourmet grocer Lotts & Co is located at nearby Beggar’s Bush, and a newly opened Tesco and Eurospar.