Dublin 7 site with full planning for 68 rental apartments seeks €3.5m

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €3.5 million for a residential development site on Blackhorse Avenue in Dublin 7 with full planning permission in place for the construction of 68 build-to-rent apartments along with 15 car-parking spaces at basement level.

The subject site is located 500 metres from TU Dublin’s Grangegorman campus and just a short distance from the amenities of Stoneybatter and Cabra. In terms of its accessibility, the site is served directly by Dublin Bus while the Luas red line stop at Phibsborough is situated approximately 1.2km from the site providing quick access to Dublin city centre and beyond.

The approved apartment scheme, which is aimed towards serving the demand for accommodation in Dublin’s private rented sector market, is appropriately located with several major employers including the aforementioned TUD, the HSE, and the Mater Hospital situated within close proximity.

Robert Wilson and Finín O’Driscoll of Knight Frank say: “This site represents an attractive lot size situated in a highly sought-after and mature residential location. With the planning risk removed, a high existing-use value and strong proven rents in the locality, we would envisage high demand for this opportunity.”

Registrations for the sale can be made at blackhorseavenue.com