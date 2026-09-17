Healy-Rae assault casts long shadow over Dáil proceedings on first day back

Michael Healy-Rae was hospitalised on his way from the Dáil after an assailant struck him in his car while stopped in Dublin traffic. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

TDs returned to Leinster House on Wednesday after their summer break. With a budget looming and another winter fuel crisis feared, it’s fair to say no one had either Ed Sheeran or Macklemore on their bingo card for the first day back.

American rapper Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s tour after speaking in support of the people of Gaza and the West Bank at a concert earlier this month, shouting “Free Palestine!”

On the plinth, Opposition parties were backing the rapper.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly said Macklemore was not saying anything greatly different from the likes of Irish artists such as CMAT or Kneecap.

“I support Macklemore in what he’s saying,” said the Kerry TD. “Of course, he’s half Irish as well, isn’t he? So we have skin in the game with him too.”

Inside the Dáil chamber, it was a sluggish start to proceedings, with some TDs looking tired, others more sun-kissed, after a summer of record temperatures. Politicians are always keen to stress they are flat out working in their constituencies during the two-month recess.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was off to a slow start as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour’s Ivana Bacik raised the RTÉ Investigates programme into the new Garda protected disclosures system. He had not seen the programme or heard any of the coverage on the radio that morning, he said.

“I will not see it live tonight, but I will hopefully get an opportunity. I am at a function this evening, but I will get to see it. I think it is difficult to pre-empt actually seeing the entirety of it. You’re asking me to comment before the programme airs. That is problematic,” he told McDonald.

These have been a busy few days for Martin, what with meeting the US president and managing the aftermath of Trump’s Irish unity would be “pretty cool” comments. And of course he was at the Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly on Tuesday.

Martin did jump into action, though, when prodded by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín on the subject of a united Ireland. Tóibín claimed the Taoiseach was becoming “increasingly isolated” on the issue and had spent the weekend “back-pedalling and downplaying the significance” of Trump’s remarks.

“You’re out of kilter with the Dáil, you’re out of kilter with your Government partners, and you’re also out of kilter with your own party,” said the Aontú leader.

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“Indeed, Fianna Fáil supporters came into our Aontú tent at the ploughing yesterday and stated they were angry and frustrated with the fact that Micheál Martin is gutting such a core value of Fianna Fáil.”

The Taoiseach was having none of it, stating plainly that reunification is not a “slogan” or “campaign” for Fianna Fáil.

“It is a very precious aspiration that has informed the foundation of my party and sustains us to this day,” he insisted.

“I do not take lectures from you or anybody else. The party you were once a former member of did more to divide this country and to damage the prospect of Irish unity for over 30 years and you endorsed that violent campaign for years.”

Tóibín, a former Sinn Féin TD, shouted back: “Not true.”

Martin went on to enthuse about the level of engagement between North and South on health services and reconciliation. Why, he had “witnessed the marvel” of Comhaltas in Belfast over the summer. He had been to the east of that city to see loyalist pipe bands participating in the fleadh cheoil.

“Wow!” interjected an unimpressed McDonald.

News that Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae had been assaulted on his way from Leinster House earlier in the day filtered through by the evening.

[ Michael Healy-Rae hospitalised after being assaulted by man while stopped in Dublin trafficOpens in new window ]

Several TDs paid tribute to Healy-Rae, including Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan, who said they should “all stand together in this House in condemning any such attacks.

“People are entitled to have different views politically, but what we will not tolerate is people being targeted or violence being used against them, simply because they don’t share the same political views as others.”

Yes, the Dáil is back. But, it seems, to a worrying and more challenging political atmosphere than before.