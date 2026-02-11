Taoiseach names Freddie Scappaticci in the Dáil as former British agent Stakeknife

Freddie Scappaticci, who is widely believed to be the IRA agent known as Stakeknife. Photograph: PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has named the former British agent Stakeknife as Freddie Scappaticci in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Martin said the identity of Stakeknife was “clear to everybody here” and that he should be officially named by the British government, particularly because of his close relationship “with those who like to refer to themselves as the republican movement”.

“It is widely known that Stakeknife was Freddie Scappaticci,” he told the chamber on Wednesday afternoon.

Scappaticci was 77 when he died in 2023.

The Fianna Fáil leader was speaking during statements on the report of Operation Kenova, an investigation into potential criminal offences committed by the agent known as Stakeknife.

Martin outlined how Scappaticci was recruited by the British army and was a “prized informant” between the late 1970s and 1990s.

“During this period, the British army dedicated a 24-hour phone line within its intelligence section to his calls,” he said.

“Throughout this time, Stakeknife was implicated in what were by any measure, grotesque and serious crimes committed far and with the provisional IRA, and this included 14 murders and the abductions of 15 individuals.

“The details uncovered by the investigation are harrowing, pointing towards shocking acts by the Provisional IRA, including torture, inhumane and degrading treatment and murder, to quote from the Kenova report itself.”

Operation Kenova, a probe which examined the activities of Stakeknife, who has been linked to at least 14 murders and 15 abductions, concluded that more lives were probably lost than saved through the operation of the agent.

However it was unable to confirm Stakeknife’s identity in its final report in December after the UK government refused its authorisation to do so.

Martin said the Kenova investigation extensively documented the “fact that MI5 had sight of Stakeknife’s role within the Provisional IRA” and its internal security unit, and were “involved from the outset in briefing Stakeknife through the Force Research Unit of the British army”.

“In setting out the activities of Stakeknife, it sheds essential light on the harrowing pain and loss caused to individuals, to their families, and through the systematic exercise of terror, to communities at large by the Provisional IRA,” he added.

“It shows the complicity of British state forces in allowing this to happen.”

The Taoiseach said many of the details of the Operation Kenova report were “uncomfortable” and relate to “a terrible period in the history of our island”.

“But my position, the position of my party and the position of the Government as a whole is that the past must not be hidden,” he said.

“It must not be allowed to be a forum where different groups present not just their own narrative on the past, but also their own set of facts.”