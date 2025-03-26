Opposition leaders meet to decide on no confidence motion in Ceann Comhairle after chaotic Dáil scenes

In the Dáil, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon began his topical issue with reference to the row by saying the Government was attempting to restrict “my ability to come in and speak for my constituency”.

He highlighted the lack of funding for primary schools in Dublin’s inner city, Marie O’Halloran reports.

He said the schools including St Lawrence O’Toole and Rutland Street primary school in the heart of the inner city and dealing with very complex needs but are worried about “simply keeping the lights on”.

It’s business as usual in the Dáil chamber at the moment. Fine Gael Cavan-Monaghan TD David Maxwell is in the chair with five TDs present, reports parliamentary correspondent Marie O’Halloran.

The row over speaking rights is not expected to ramp up again until Leaders’ Questions at 12 noon.

The House is currently dealing with topical issues, matters of the day of interest to deputies are raised where individual Ministers, predominantly Ministers of State, respond.

It is normal practice that the Ceann Comhairle does not chair the topical issues session and a number of backbench TDs from all parties stand in for Verona Murphy and Leas Cheann Comhairle John McGuinness.

Five TDs are present, the minimum number required for a quorum. Normally only the TDs asking and the Minister responding are present, but because Opposition TDs started calling for a quorum, which delayed proceedings, the Government has drafted in backbenchers to be present to ensure no disruption.

Opposition leaders are meeting this morning to decide on a no-confidence motion in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy but there is a general expectation around Leinster House that a motion will be put down, according to political editor Pat Leahy.

However, there is also a feeling on the Government side at least that it should be fought.

After all the Government has the numbers to win a vote. Previously it would have been generally accepted that if the Ceann Comhairle lost the confidence of the Opposition, he or she would have to resign. But now there is a sense that the rules of engagement have changed - yesterday’s scenes in the chamber were unprecedented, and some Government sources now say that it is clear the old conventions don’t apply any more - and that works two ways.

Minister for Transport, Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien has described the disruption in the Dáil on Tuesday as “despicable.”

“I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in the Dáil since 2007. Whether people disagree with a stance or a change in standing orders, which happens regularly, every Dáil would have reform, would have changes to structures. But the behaviour yesterday was just absolutely totally and utterly outrageous,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Wednesday.

“Some of the comments that were shouted across the chamber, from the Opposition I might add, all from the Opposition and particularly from Sinn Féin and it was co-ordinated and it was planned.”

The Fianna Fáil TD said “unquestionably” the Opposition “had planned this, that they would try to bring about maximum disruption to the business of the House”.

“We have many very serious issues for our people to deal with,” he added. “We have changes in the geopolitical landscape. We’ve tariffs looming. We’ve got to protect our economy, our people, and our jobs. And what I saw yesterday, frankly, just as a citizen, if you leave it aside as being a TD or a minister, I was absolutely disgusted.”

Minister of State and Independent TD Sean Canney has said “this is not about Michael Lowry, it’s about democracy” when questioned about the speaking rights row on RTÉ radio this morning.

When questioned about the two-finger gesture made by Mr Lowry, Mr Canney responded: “If I would be quite honest, the combined Opposition yesterday gave the two fingers to democracy. That’s what happened yesterday.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Canney added: “This is not about two fingers. This is about the fact that we have people elected to the Dáil, we have a majority in the Dáil and what we need to do is get on with the business. It appeared that the Opposition did not know what they wanted.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio this morning, Labour party leader Ivana Bacik said it was “a mess of the Government’s own making”.

Ms Bacik said that there was difficulty amongst the Opposition in maintaining confidence “in a Ceann Comhairle who moved to deem the Order of Business agreed when there had been no vote call despite clear articulations of dissent from Opposition”.

“That is unprecedented,” she said. Ms Bacik said the abiding image of yesterday was Michael Lowry giving two fingers to the Opposition, adding “certainly what it felt like yesterday in the chamber was that the Ceann Comhairle was steamrolling through business and that I think is a very difficult and it’s a very serious matter”.

“Certainly the Ceann Comhairle, under standing orders, is obliged to apply the rules and procedures in an impartial and fair manner so we do now I think have to take very seriously our concerns about yesterday,” she told Morning Ireland.

“I’ve looked back at the transcript already but again as I want to speak with others this morning. We’re conscious this is a big issue to look at, is confidence in the Ceann Comhairle, and we’ll certainly be taking every sounding on that before we come to a conclusion.”

The Dáil has resumed this morning, with Fine Gael TD raising a topical issue on Ryevale House in Co Kildare.

Mr Neville spoke of how it was good to see proceedings return to proper form after what happened yesterday.

There is a scattering of Government TDs in the chamber for topical issues, according to political editor Pat Leahy, with just one Opposition TD - Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy is not in the chair with Fine Gael’s David Maxwell overseeing business.

There is one image that is dominating the front pages today - that is of Independent TD Michael Lowry giving the two fingers to PBP TD Paul Murphy in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Mr Lowry said he was merely “beckoning” the Dublin South-West TD “to sit down”.

The image of the day is Michael Lowry giving two fingers—not just to the Opposition, but to Irish democracy and the people of Ireland. A fitting symbol of how Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has acted since taking power in January.#strokepolitics pic.twitter.com/yi3CqIRNc9 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) March 25, 2025

Opposition leaders will be meeting this morning to decide what their collective response will be in response to how Ceann Comhairle handled matters in the Dáil yesterday.

As Harry McGee and Pat Leahy reported this morning, they stopped short last night of tabling a motion of no confidence in Verona Murphy.

Dáil proceedings are due to get started shortly, with topical issues to begin at 9.12am.

