Government proposal on CervicalCheck legislation ‘seriously flawed’, says McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD said the Dáil could not 'let go' of some defects in the legislation, which was advocated by the late cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has appealed for more time to debate Government legislative proposals on the legacy of the CervicalCheck scandal.

Ms McDonald said the measures on mandatory disclosure of information to patients are “seriously flawed”.

The Dáil is set to pass the Patient Safety Bill on Wednesday evening after debate on some 50 amendments over two hours. But Ms McDonald said that this was not enough time.

“We have waited four years for this legislation,” she told Taoiseach Micheál Martin when she raised the issue during Leaders’ Questions.

Mr Martin said it was imperative to get the legislation passed, but Ms McDonald replied that “it is imperative we get it right” and “we need more time”.

The legislation follows the controversy over delays in incorrect smear-test results being reported to patients.

Ms McDonald said the Dáil could not “let go” of some defects in the legislation, which was advocated by the late cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.

“When we marked the death of Vicky, we said that we would work together. What that means. in my strong opinion. is that we have the debate for two hours today and adjourn, and that more time is made available next week.”

But she said the Bill does not provide for mandatory disclosure.

“There is provision for a right to review provided, and that’s a welcome thing, but there is a distinction between a right to review and a positive obligation on a clinician or a health service provider to reveal or pass on information.

“The legal responsibility on clinicians and organisations is what women at fought for. It’s the measure recommended by Dr Gabriel Scally,” the expert called in to examine and report on the scandal.

“I believe that there are still serious flaws in the legislation. I don’t believe that the amendments that the Minister [for Health Stephen Donnelly] has proposed address those flaws.”

Mr Martin said however that “this is a positive amendment and we need to go with it”.

It was not in the initial legislation and Mr Donnelly looked at the matter “and has come back with a very important amendment that provides for mandatory disclosure”.

The amendment was “not being rushed”. It was “exactly in line” with a considered analysis in 2020 by the expert review group, whose work was “informed by patient advocates, representatives of the 221+ group and professionals”. Mr Martin said the group recognised the approach of patient requested reviews.

Ms McDonald said however that Ms Phelan had been “very clear” that mandatory disclosure was needed with a legal obligation on clinicians and healthcare providers to tell a patient “if there had been a discordant, erroneous or incorrect” reading of her cervical cancer screening slide.

The amendment did not address the issue.

Mr Martin stressed that “persons presenting to screening would be advised that they may seek a review of their files in the event of a cancer arising between their first screening and the second”.

This obligation to make a disclosure would ensure patient protection and was “exactly in line” with what was recommended.

The Taoiseach stressed that “we just want to do what is right for the women of Ireland”,

Ms McDonald said however that there would be no legal obligation on clinicians to tell the woman at the point of diagnosis that she has the right to review.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik also called for the debate to be adjourned this evening until next week.

Ms McDonald also said that with requested reviews “the labs themselves would actually decide the scope and the shape of the review. I don’t believe we can pass legislation that lets those things go.”

Mr Martin said he would speak to Chief Whip Jack Chambers with Sinn Féin’s whip on the matter.