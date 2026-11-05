Contentious north-south electricity interconnector to run overground despite opposition

Independent reports had found an overhead line was the best means of delivery for the interconnector, said Minister of State Alan Dillon. Stock photograph: Bloomberg

The long-awaited and controversial north-south electricity interconnector is to run overground despite trenchant local opposition, Minister of State for Energy Alan Dillon has confirmed.

Twenty years after it was first proposed, and with continuing demand from local communities and politicians for the high-voltage power line to run underground, the long-delayed critical infrastructure project is now set to be completed and “energised” by 2031.

The Minister told TDs that State agency EirGrid “has determined that the project must be delivered as an overhead line. The Government has accepted the expert opinion.”

Speaking in the Dáil during questions on climate, energy and the environment, the Minister said: “It is progressing. It is going to happen.”

Acknowledging local opposition to overground pylons that will run from Co Meath to Co Tyrone, he said “the notion of undergrounding the project has been comprehensively assessed on several occasions dating back to 2008”.

Successive independent reports found an overhead line “is the most appropriate means of delivery”. He said in March 2023 the government published an independent report on the project “that concluded it was not feasible to run the north-south interconnector underground”.

And he insisted “public support is key in enabling delivery of the project” and it plays a “crucial role in EirGrid’s plan”.

However, Fine Gael TD for Cavan-Monaghan David Maxwell said there needed to be “meaningful and proper consultation between EirGrid and the communities affected” because they have “serious objections” and “need to have their concerns taken seriously and be given clear answers”.

He said campaign groups in Armagh and Tyrone “continue legal challenges” and raised concerns over the visual impact and pylon placement. Maxwell asked: “ould we have the Northern section underground and the Southern section overground?”

[ EirGrid to pay landowners up to €50,000 per pylon along its north-south powerlineOpens in new window ]

Sinn Féin energy spokesman Darren O’Rourke said there was “massive local opposition” and insisted the 2023 report “does not say it is not viable to go underground and it is very critical of EirGrid and how it has conducted its analysis over the years”.

“Until we get that issue addressed there is no community support for this. If an adequate review is done it will show undergrounding is viable and this project can be delivered.”

He warned “this project will not be delivered by forcing it through, such is the level of local opposition”.

An independent assessment would point to undergrounding because “otherwise we are on the road to nowhere”.

The Minister said reports had shown undergrounding would be up to three times more expensive than the overhead option, which is “the most appropriate option from a technical perspective”.

He added: “The planning conditions are commencing and construction is commencing. It is critical it be delivered and benefit all of Ireland in regard to our electrification process.”