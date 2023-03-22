North-South interconnector should be overhead, says report

Experts say the North-South Interconnector should be built as an overhead line. Photograph: Eric Luke

The controversial North-South electricity interconnector should go ahead as an overhead line, independent experts have told the Government.

National grid operator Eirgrid has planning permission on both sides of the border for a 400 kilo volt electricity line linking Co Meath with Co Tyrone, and running through Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan.

An independent report commissioned by the Government says the interconnector should proceed as planned as an overhead line.

Opponents on both sides of the border have been calling for it to be placed underground, prompting the Government to several times ask experts to look at this option.

The latest report confirms the finding of an earlier review which stated that the decision to built it overhead remained valid.

“It concludes that the interconnector cannot be undergrounded because it will not provide the reliability and stability that is required,” said a Government statement.

The line will link electricity grids on either side of the border, doubling the amount of electricity travelling between both jurisdictions.

Government calculates that it should cut electricity costs in the Republic and North with savings estimated to reach €87 million by 2030.

Eirgrid said it would liaise with ESB Networks, which will build the Republic’s section, and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

“There will be full engagement with landowners, local communities and stakeholders along the route as we proceed with the project,” the company added.

Reports in 2012 and 2018 also confirmed that the line should run overhead as opposed to underground.