Carla Lockhart quits DUP ‘with immediate effect’ over party’s response to Drumcree dispute

Carla Lockhart said she will continue to sit in the House of Commons as an independent unionist. Photograph: PA Wire

Carla Lockhart has quit the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) “with immediate effect” over the party’s response to the Drumcree parades dispute.

In a move that had been expected for days, the Upper Bann MP posted a copy of her resignation to DUP leader Gavin Robinson on social media on Monday evening.

She confirmed she will continue to serve as an independent unionist MP.

A high-profile member of the party, Lockhart joined as a teenager. Her decision has been viewed as a hammer blow to the DUP as it leaves with them with four MPs in the House of Commons – compared to 10 in 2017. Sinn Féin has seven abstentionist MPs.

Lockhart – who had a stomping majority of more than 7,000 over her nearest Sinn Féin rival at the last Westminster election in 2024 – said she was leaving on a “point of principle”.

“It is with deep regret that I resign from the DUP parliamentary group and my membership of the party with immediate effect,” she wrote.

“The DUP has been my political home for more than two decades. This is a painful decision, reached after much reflection.”

The announcement comes 10 days after Lockhart resigned as DUP party officer in a row over her “concerns” at the party’s strategy to the Drumcree fallout.

Lockhart objected to First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s involvement – alongside other Sinn Féin members – in the Garvaghy Road protest in Portadown, which blocked Orangemen from walking down the mainly nationalist route from Drumcree church for the first time in 28 years.

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During the two-week standoff, Lockhart was a permanent presence in loyalist areas of the Co Armagh town, where she warned of “profound consequences” in relation to O’Neill’s actions.

She has repeatedly called for the party to withdraw Stormont’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to force O’Neill from the joint office and effectively collapse Stormont.

At a rally in Portadown in support of the local Orangemen last month, she invoked Margaret Thatcher to demand O’Neill’s resignation.

“Michelle O’Neill must go. That’s where I stand and this lady’s not for turning,” she told thousands of supporters.

However, Robinson has stopped short of Lockhart’s demands and instead opted for a “graduated response”, with Little-Pengelly no longer participating in joint public appearances or official events alongside O’Neill, including this Sunday’s Remembrance ceremonies.

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In an open letter to DUP colleagues last week, Lockhart said the removal of the Deputy First Minister was the only “credible option” and any kind of “graduated response” was “insulting to those who have trusted us”.

In a statement on Monday evening, the DUP said it regretted Lockhart’s decision.

“We thank her for her service to the Party and recognise her work on behalf of the people of Upper Bann. The only winner out of further divisions within unionism is Sinn Féin. We share the anger felt across unionism at Michelle O’Neill’s actions. Our disagreement is over the course of action that will secure accountability and best serve Northern Ireland.”