Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland may be given financial support to return home

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan speaking at the graveside of former taoiseach Seán Lemass in Deansgrange Cemetery, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The Government is to consider offering financial support to Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland who wish to return to their country.

The measures would be along the same lines as the financial incentives offered to failed asylum seekers who wish to return to their countries of origin.

About 125,700 Ukrainian refugees have sought temporary protection in Ireland since the war began in their country in February 2022, and 84,000 remain.

The Government recently announced it intended to phase out State provision of accommodation for 16,000 Ukrainians. Most of the Ukrainians who remain in Ireland are living in hotels, guest houses and B&Bs whose owners wish to return to their core activity of tourism.

The phasing-out process will begin in August and all those affected will be given at least three months notice. Exemptions will be allowed for the elderly, those with disabilities or those who cannot live independently.

Ukrainians living in Ireland since February 2022 are doing so through the EU-wide temporary protection framework, but that will run out in March 2027 and there is no agreement yet as to what will follow.

Speaking after a commemoration ceremony at the grave of Seán Lemass in Deansgrange, Co Dublin, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the Ukrainian government was keen for as many of its citizens living abroad as possible to return to their country.

“There are many Ukrainians in Ireland who would wish to go home. There are many who would wish to stay. We need a variety of mechanisms that we can facilitate the return of people to Ukraine,” he said.

“I haven’t the full approval of Government, but it is certainly something that we will be considering in due course.

“I will be putting it before the Government in due course, but it would be disrespectful to my colleagues to speak about proposals that they haven’t agreed to yet.

“They [Ukrainians] may need some assistance in going back there and I think that would be appropriate in those circumstances.”

O’Callaghan said he would not be commenting, for national security reasons, on a story in The Sunday Times that a Chinese spy ring had targeted the Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy.

The newspaper reported that investigators believed a Chinese spying network sought to infiltrate the political ­circles of Murphy, without her knowledge. The investigation is also examining the spy ring’s efforts to engage with other people in the political establishment in advance of Ireland assuming the presidency of the EU in the second half of this year.

The report said the Ceann Comhairle, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and O’Callaghan were briefed by gardaí on the matter.

O’Callaghan responded: “I hope you forgive my reticence, I’m not going to speak about intelligence matters, in terms of matters being identified.

“I’m not going to talk about individual cases or intelligence reports that I received. It is very important that we ensure that we protect the national security of the state.”

The Chinese embassy has been contacted for comment.