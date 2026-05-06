Smart-watch makers seek exemption from battery rules

A tech industry lobby group has said forced design changes could result in products being developed for the European market that were 'bulkier, heavier, less waterproof'

The tech industry is pushing the Government to argue for smart watches to be exempt from new European Union rules that will require products to be fitted with easily replaceable batteries.

Correspondence shows the lobbying association representing the tech sector has warned that Brussels regulations, due to kick in early next year, could lead to delays rolling out the latest gadgets in Europe.

In an April 1st letter, seen by The Irish Times, Technology Ireland, which represents the industry, criticised the “disproportionate” scope of the new rules.

The lobby group told Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien that forced design changes could result in products being developed for the European market that were “bulkier, heavier, less waterproof” and had a shorter battery life.

The new EU environmental regulations stipulate that from early next year tech products sold in Europe should be made so that portable batteries are easy for customers to remove and replace.

Tech multinationals are concerned about what the EU-wide requirements will mean for products such as Apple Watches and other smart watches, fitness trackers and smart glasses.

Technology Ireland – whose members include Apple, Google, Amazon and others – want the Government to push for a late change at EU-level that would exempt smart watches and other “wearable” devices from the obligations.

Failing to show the tech sector leeway could delay the roll-out of new products to the European market, the association warned.

“From a consumer perspective, uncertainty and redesign cycles mean that the latest products may arrive in Europe late or not at all,” Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, told O’Brien.

“Similar delays have already occurred with Al-based products in Europe due to regulatory uncertainty. This would cut off European citizens from the latest innovations,” she wrote.

The association requested that “Ireland table an exemption” for wearable gadgets, during future talks between EU environment ministers.

The letter was released to The Irish Times following a Freedom of Information Act request.

The European Commission, the union’s executive body that proposes laws, is considering last-minute revisions to the new law on batteries, before they come into force next February, opening the door to the industry to push for certain carveouts to the rules.

The regulation is intended to cut down on electronic waste and make it easier for people to hang on to products for longer, by replacing batteries rather than having to buy a new device.

It is understood the commission is receptive to expanding an opt-out from the requirements to wearable tech.

A Department of Climate spokesman said Ireland was “supportive” of attempts to extend the lifespan of products, but also wanted to ensure there were exemptions to “take account of safety considerations and market developments”.

US tech multinationals have for years chafed at laws introduced by Brussels regulators that force them to make changes to product design.

Apple discontinued its iPhone Lightning port and switched to accept universal USB-C chargers, in response to EU rules that set one common charger model across the bloc.

The tech industry has argued the design and size of smart watches means it would not be practical to make the battery easy to remove and replace. Doing so would compromise the “structural integrity and waterproofing” of the devices, Technology Ireland said.

“We want to emphasise that it is not our position or intention to weaken environmental goals,” the letter to O’Brien said.

“A permanent, narrowly defined exemption is the only way to ensure the achievement of environmental goals, protect consumer safety, and strengthen Europe’s emerging leadership position in design and this next-generation technology,” Fitzpatrick wrote.