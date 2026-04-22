NI legacy Bill to be delayed by amendments to ‘safeguard’ British army veterans

Northern Secretary Hilary Benn: 'We must do more through the legislation to safeguard our veterans community.' Photograph: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

The UK government’s new legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles is to be delayed due to a “substantial package” of amendments it intends to introduce to “safeguard” British army veterans.

In a written ministerial statement on Wednesday Northern Secretary Hilary Benn said it was “clear ... that we must do more through the legislation to safeguard our veterans community”.

“It is vital that those who served the State, to whom we owe so much and to whom we have a particular duty of care, are able to have confidence in the legislation,” he wrote.

The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill was introduced to parliament last year in fulfilment of an election pledge to “repeal and replace” the “failed” Legacy Act, following an agreement with the Irish Government to take a new, joint approach to dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

The 2023 Legacy Act – which was widely opposed, including by the Irish Government – replaced existing methods of criminal and civil investigations and inquests with inquiries carried out by a new investigative body, the ICRIR.

The implementation of the new approach on legacy will require the adoption of fresh legislation in the UK and, subsequently, in Ireland.

In his written statement the Northern Secretary said the Bill’s return to House of Commons for the next stage of the parliamentary process will not take place until “early in the next session” – potentially this autumn – to allow sufficient time for scrutiny.

He said in recent months the UK government had been “consulting widely” on the legislation, including with veterans, and had also considered many amendments and recommendations.

The result, he said, was that “the Government will bring forward a substantial package of amendments designed to improve the process for victims and families, further safeguard our Operation Banner veterans and ensure oversight of their protections, and clearly differentiate between the role played during the Troubles by our brave security forces and the actions of paramilitary terrorists,” he said.

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Elaborating on his statement before the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee group of MPs on Wednesday afternoon, Benn said the UK government had “basically run out of time in this session”.

He said there had been “a lot of conversations with veterans in particular, but not exclusively” who had expressed “concerns” and the UK government wanted to go “further” with the protections and measures provided for them.

“They will be intended to improve the process for victims and families, because there’s a balance here, but there are of course victims and families who are forces’ families, to further safeguard Operation Banner veterans and oversight of their protections.”

Benn emphasised there was “no equivalence” between “our brave security forces and the actions of paramilitary terrorists ... and we are looking very carefully at how that can be reflected in the legislation.”

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane criticised the move, saying it was “designed to placate the British military lobby” and would serve to further erode the confidence of “victims and families who have spent decades fighting for the simple right to truth and justice”.

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Describing it as an “act of extreme political cynicism as the British Labour Party watches its electoral base crumble ahead of next month’s elections”, he called on the Irish Government “to speak out against what is clearly a disdainful diversion from their joint legacy framework”.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP said the legacy legislation had been allowed to “drift” for two years and the delay was “unacceptable and deeply frustrating for those seeking truth and certainty”.

He said it was “extraordinary” that, having repeatedly defended every aspect of his Bill, the Secretary of State now intends to bring forward a raft of amendments which will fundamentally reshape it” and called on the UK government to provide “clarity and delivery” for victims and veterans.