Overseas deployment of Irish troops should require independent legal advice, committee advises

Independent legal advice should be commissioned in advance of any overseas mission by Irish troops if the Government proceeds with plans to modify the “triple lock” method of sanctioning deployment, an Oireachtas committee has found.

A report from the Joint Committee on Defence and National Security argues for a strengthening of legal and Oireachtas oversight of Defence Forces activities abroad. It contends that the Oireachtas should have to vote on a regular basis to renew the mandate for deployment.

The Defence (Amendment) Bill 2025, which is undergoing pre-legislative scrutiny, removes the requirement for a United Nations mandate when deploying a contingent of 12 or more troops outside the State as part of an international force. UN Security Council approval is one aspect of the “triple lock” consent mechanism, which also requires a Dáil vote and government decision.

The matter has become a topic of heated debate within the political system, with the Opposition arguing removal of UN Security Council endorsement represents a dilution of Irish neutrality. Opposition parties have accused the Government of wanting to step away from the traditional policy and towards a more liberal approach of sending troops overseas.

The Government argues the current system allows for an effective veto by the council’s permanent members, such as Russia and China. No new peacekeeping mandate has been approved by the council since 2014.

The legislation would also allow for the deployment of up to 50 troops without a supporting Dáil resolution.

The Oireachtas committee, which was undertaking pre-legislative scrutiny of the Bill, will publish its report on Wednesday afternoon.

It recommends that “at minimum, there be a formal legal review of any proposed deployment, undertaken by an independent body”. At regular intervals during a deployment the government should need a “renewed mandate” for the mission via a majority Dáil and government vote, and another formal legal review, it says.

Within 12 months of a deployment, a Dáil resolution should be sought for it to continue, it advises. The legislation should also allow the Dáil, Seanad or the Oireachtas defence committee to request an “urgent review” of deployments.

Opposition sources are claiming as a victory the lack of a recommendation within the report to remove the triple lock. However, neither does it contain a recommendation to retain it in its current form.

In her foreword to the report, committee chair Rose Conway-Walsh, of Sinn Féin, said nothing within the triple lock “deters the Irish government from addressing the legacy of neglect of our Defence Forces”. She said Opposition members, several witnesses and “hundreds of submissions” from the public were “deeply concerned that this proposed legislation would present a threat to our neutrality”, while Government members and other witnesses said it would have no impact.

The report outlines that evidence on this aspect of the Bill “has been extensive but also often contradictory”.

The legislation contains provisions regarding the management of Defence Forces members charged with or convicted of serious criminal offences. These include options for their suspension from duty and new procedures to be followed during suspensions.