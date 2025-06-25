Alcohol health-warning labels to be delayed amid US-EU tariff dispute, says Harris

Introduction of mandatory health labelling for alcohol products was planned for May 2026

The introduction of health-warning labels on alcohol products will need to be delayed due to concerns over the trade tariff dispute with the United States, according to Tánaiste Simon Harris.

He also highlighted how there is just “13 days to do a deal between Europe and the United States” that will protect jobs, investment and the economy here and elsewhere in the European Union.

When he announced his tariffs, US president Donald Trump initially said trade coming from the EU would be subject to a 20 per cent rate, before more recently threatening tariffs of 50 per cent if no deal was agreed before July 9th.

Officials in Brussels have begun to accept an agreement will likely mean conceding to import duties of 10 per cent, in place since Mr Trump’s “liberation day” announcement.

READ MORE

Mandatory health labelling for alcohol products, including cancer warnings, was among a raft measures included in the Public Health Alcohol Act. The plan had been to introduce the labels in May 2026.

Mr Harris last month cast doubt on the plans and said at a press conference on Wednesday it is his view that “we will need to delay that”.

“I think we need to do that for a variety of reasons, most particularly the situation in relation to trade and tariffs.”

He said jobs have to be protected and Irish industry has to be supported “at a really key moment of economic turbulence”.

He said the Government will make a decision on the matter in the coming weeks adding: “this is about providing a brief breather” as opposed to changing the legislation, which he said is clear in relation to labelling.

Mr Harris had been asked if the Government would introduce the labels within the next five years.

He said the length of any delay has not been decided but “it would be for less than five years”.

He said that many parts of the legislation have already been introduced including separation of alcohol products in shops, restrictions on advertising near schools and minimum unit pricing.

Mr Harris, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, has convened a meeting of the Trade Forum next Wednesday in advance of the July 9th deadline for a deal on tariffs “to tease through issues with key stakeholders”.

Mr Harris said he is “in constant contact” with EU trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič adding: “We need to find a deal here that works because the consequences of not having a deal and running a higher rate of tariffs has a real impact on jobs and investment”.

He added: “I will continue to stress the importance of reaching a deal to avoid any further negative impact on economies not only in the EU, but the US also, and making the case for zero for zero tariffs in as many areas as possible.”