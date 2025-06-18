Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Cork office vandalised amid ‘personal threats’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s office in Cork was vandalised overnight. Pictures shared online on Wednesday morning showed “Zionist pawn” written on the window and red paint on the front of the building. Photo: u/ShadowAviation/Reddit

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s constituency office in Cork has been vandalised for the third time, according to his spokesman.

In the most recent incident on Tuesday night, the office was daubed with red paint with the words “Zionist pawn” painted on a window.

A notice posted on the door claimed that the Government has been “complicit in the apartheid, occupation and genocide of the Palestinian people inflicted by Israel.”

Pictures of the vandalism were shared online on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, a spokesman for the Taoiseach said: “I can confirm there was an act of vandalism on the constituency office last night, this is the third such attack.

“Personal threats have also previously been sent to the office, warning the Taoiseach it will be made impossible for him to navigate in public spaces.

“This is a working office with constituency staff acting on a daily basis to support the community on various issues.

“Those responsible for these criminal acts and intimidatory and abusive threats are fundamentally anti-democratic.

“We believe the vast majority of people who are appalled by the situation in Gaza would have nothing to do with such actions.”