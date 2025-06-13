People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy detained in Egypt by the authorities

People Before Profit Paul Murphy TD speaking during a pro-Palestine demonstration outside Leinster House, Dublin, last Wednesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has been detained on Friday afternoon along with a group of people who are travelling through Egypt to reach Rafah on the Global March to Gaza.

The Egyptian authorities have confiscated their passports and are attempting to get Mr Murphy and the other marchers to board a bus without stating where the bus is going. At the moment they are refusing to board the bus, according to a People Before Profit statement.

Mr Murphy posted a video on X showing protesters chanting “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

We have had our passports confiscated and are being detained. It seems Egyptian authorities have decided to crack down on the #GreatMarchToGaza. We are refusing to board the deportation bus. pic.twitter.com/RlOBAlQFFh — Paul Murphy 🇵🇸 (@paulmurphy_TD) June 13, 2025

He added: “We have had our passports confiscated and are being detained. It seems Egyptian authorities have decided to crack down on the #GreatMarchToGaza. We are refusing to board the deportation bus."

Other protesters had their phones taken from them.

“It’s looking worrying that the Egyptian authorities are trying to prevent our peaceful march to Gaza,” he said.

“I am asking people to redouble their efforts and get on to their governments, in our case Simon Harris (Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs) to pressurise the Egyptian government to allow us to engage in our peaceful march.

“The world has watched an horrific genocide for the last 20 months. Since March there’s been a total attempt at starvation and this is a peaceful march that western governments stop their complicity.”

People Before Profit national secretary Matt Collins called on the Irish Government to contact the Egyptian authorities to demand the release of those detained.

“They are on a peaceful march to demand that humanitarian aid is delivered to starving people in Gaza. There is no reason for them to be detained,” he said.

Mr Murphy is one of 50 Irish people who is participating in the global March To Gaza.

People from 54 countries are taking part, and will march from Cairo to the Rafah Crossing at the border of Egypt and Palestine on Friday demanding aid be allowed in.

The Egyptian embassy had been contacted for comment.