Five children among 35 people deported to Nigeria on chartered flight

Five children were among a group of 35 people deported to Nigeria on a chartered flight from Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

The Garda National Immigration Bureau carried out the operation, which involved 21 men, nine women and five children. The children involved were deported as part of family groups.

An Garda Síochána said in a statement it “continues to work closely with the Department of Justice in implementing immigration policy”.

Deportation flights from Ireland resumed in February with the removal of 32 people on a chartered flight to Georgia at a cost of €102,476.

That was the first deportation operation carried out under a contract signed by the State last November for the provision of charter aircraft, with the Department of Justice saying the services have “significantly increased” the capacity of An Garda Síochána to effect removals.

A further 39 were deported to Tbilisi in May.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said at the time of February’s flight: "“If you’re seeking asylum and you’re not entitled to asylum, don’t come to Ireland.”