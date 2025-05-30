Sinn Féin voting against first-stage Bill banning fox hunting ‘deeply troubling’, Social Democrats say

A decision by Sinn Féin vote against an Opposition Bill seeking to ban fox hunting was “deeply troubling” and potentially undemocratic, the acting Social Democrats leader has said.

A Private Members’ Bill to ban hunting was introduced to the Dáil on Wednesday by People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger.

Bills are not normally voted on at that early stage and are given leave to pass to the second stage for a full Dáil debate.

However, in an unusual development, a vote was called on the Bill by Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae. Sinn Féin, Independent Ireland and a handful of rural Independent TDs all voted against it at first stage.

READ MORE

However, the two Government parties, and the other Opposition parties and TDs, voted to give the Bill leave and it passed to second stage.

Acting Social Democrats leader Cian O’Callaghan wrote to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on Thursday to express his deep concern at her party’s decision to block the Bill.

“While the Social Democrats believe strongly that blood sports are barbaric and cruel, we recognise the democratic right of Sinn Féin to take an opposing view,” he wrote. “However, the decision by Sinn Féin to vote to prevent a Bill going to the second stage was unprecedented and deeply troubling.”

Mr O’Callaghan said allowing the Bill through would not have denoted opposition or assent.

“As far as I am aware a political party has never attempted to block an Opposition TD tabling a piece of legislation. What is really extraordinary about what happened last night is that it was Sinn Féin – an Opposition party – which attempted to block a Bill from another Opposition grouping – People Before Profit/Solidarity – proceeding to the second stage.”

He added that if the practice was continued it would be undemocratic and completely undermine the role of the Opposition.

A spokesman for Sinn Féin said its vote was “no big deal”. He said the party voted against the legislation in the knowledge that it was going to the second stage in any instance.

“We have a different position and took the opportunity to set out our opposition to the legislation,” he said.