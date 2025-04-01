Barry Heneghan moves Dáil seat away from Michael Lowry to emphasise his ‘independent’ status

Barry Heneghan, the Independent TD for Dublin Bay North, has moved his seat in the Dáil away from that of Tipperary Independent TD Michael Lowry.

Both TDs are members of an Independent technical group composed of three Government-supporting TDs and two in Opposition. The decision of the Coalition to grant this group speaking rights for Leaders’ Questions and other priority slots in the Dáil has been the cause of the ongoing bitter row that has led to Tuesday’s confidence motion in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

In a letter to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, which has been seen by The Irish Times, Mr Heneghan has said he will remain a member of the group but that there were clear political reasons behind his decision to distance himself from Mr Lowry in the Dáil.

He said he would not be “bullied or intimidated” away from his stance, by Opposition TDs or by others.

READ MORE

Mr Heneghan, one of the youngest TDs in the Dáil, also emphasised his status as an Independent TD and also reminded Mr Martin that his support was not unconditional, but would depend on his priorities being delivered.

“While some may see this as symbolic, for me it marks a clear commitment to the work I was elected to do free from unnecessary distractions and behaviour that, in my view, has been demeaning to the electorate,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr Heneghan said he would continue to support the Government and try to deliver results for his constituents.

“I remain a member of the Technical Group, and I continue to support the Programme for Government so long as the priorities I was elected on are being progressed.

“I also want to restate clearly: I am an Independent TD, and I intend to act accordingly. If I wanted to align myself with a political party or the behaviour of other politicians, I would have joined one. I didn’t.”

Mr Heneghan has said he did not anticipate the level of “toxic and undermining behaviour” he would face, inside and outside, the Dáil. He said this could be partly attributed to his youth and inexperience.

“I will not continue to tolerate it. The people who elected me expect focus, integrity, and delivery,” he has written.

Mr Heneghan listed his priorities which include a new emergency department for Beaumont Hospital; a new building for Gaelcholáiste Reachrann; addressing the housing crisis; investing in disability services; tackling the shortage of special needs assistants; and upgrading community facilities across Dublin Bay North.

“I may have moved my seat, but I haven’t moved an inch from the mandate I was elected on. I will continue to engage constructively with the Government and Ministers where it helps deliver for Dublin Bay North, and I remain committed to the responsibilities placed on me,” he said.

“Let me be clear: I will not be bullied or intimidated out of that position.”