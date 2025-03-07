Southern voters would consider big changes to institutions in a united Ireland

United Ireland: Well over half of those polled in the Republic said changes to political institutions should be considered, while 74 per cent of their counterparts in the North agreed. Photograph: PA

Voters in the Republic would consider “significant changes” to the political institutions in the South in the event of a united Ireland, according to the latest research.

Although voters have shown themselves to be cautious about specific changes, they are open to the idea of altering constitutional and political structures in order to accommodate a changed political reality.

Asked if “consideration should be given to significant changes to the existing political institutions” in the event of Irish unity, 58 per cent of respondents in the Republic say they agree or strongly agree. Of this, more than a fifth, 21 per cent, say they “strongly agree”.

Just 16 per cent disagree, while 16 per cent offer no opinion and a further 10 per cent say they don’t know.

Previous surveys have shown reluctance on the part of Southern voters about changes to the symbols, emblems and anthem of the existing Republic in the event of Irish unity being endorsed in referendums.

But today’s results show that they are open at least to the idea of changing the political architecture of the Republic if the North and South vote to unify.

There is even stronger support for possible changes in the existing political institutions in the South among voters in Northern Ireland. Almost three quarters of all voters in the North, 74 per cent, agree with giving consideration to such changes, with just six per cent of respondents to the poll disagreeing.

Support for considering changes to the Republic’s political institutions is strongest among Protestant voters in the North, with almost eight in 10 voters (79 per cent) backing the idea. Among Northern Catholics, support for the idea of possible changes to the Republic’s institutions is at 70 per cent.

The findings are part of the North and South research project for which two simultaneous opinion polls were conducted each year for the past three years. Each poll was conducted by Ipsos – Ipsos Northern Ireland in the North and Ipsos B&A in the South – and surveyed more than 1,000 voters at multiple points across both jurisdictions.

In addition, two deliberative forums were held this year, one in each jurisdiction, to allow selected participants to discuss the constitutional issue and related questions in a structured setting. The surveys and deliberative forums took place in the second half of 2024.

The North and South project is a collaboration between The Irish Times and the Arins Project. Arins – Analysing and Researching Ireland North and South – is itself a joint project of the Royal Irish Academy and the University of Notre Dame in the United States.

The Arins/Irish Times project aims to provide independent and unbiased information on the state of public opinion in both jurisdictions on the constitutional future of the island, on what influences the views of people, how they might change in the future and what a united Ireland – if it were ever to happen – might look like.

Last month, The Irish Times reported the first findings of this year’s surveys which found that while Northern Ireland would vote decisively against a united Ireland, the margin between the pro-unity and pro-UK sides has declined sharply in the last three years, and that voters in both jurisdictions favour preparations for a possible unity referendum in the future.