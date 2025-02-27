Opposition to withdraw Dáil ‘pairing’ arrangements as speaking rights row deepens

A row is rumbling on over Government efforts to carve out specific speaking time for a small group of Independent TDs led by Michael Lowry. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Opposition parties have agreed to withdraw co-operation with the Government on facilitating absences of Ministers from the Dáil as the row over speaking rights continues.

A meeting of Opposition leaders and whips made the decision in the wake of the Government using its majority on the Dáil Reform Committee to push through proposals to change Dáil rules to allow Independent TDs who back the Government additional speaking rights.

Opposition leaders have fiercely criticised the Government move arguing that the Coalition’s proposals are “dangerous” and “utterly farcical”.

It was agreed at Thursday morning’s meeting that the Opposition would withdraw pairing – an arrangement that sees their TDs agree not to participate in Dáil votes to allow for a Minister or Government TD’s absence from the Chamber, including for reasons of official business abroad.

The also agreed to register their dissent at the Government’s actions at a Dáil business committee meeting on Thursday.

The long-running speaking row dispute centres on Government efforts to carve out specific speaking time for a small group of Independent TDs led by Michael Lowry who support the Coalition.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Government chief whip Mary Butler said “under the Government proposal there won’t be any reduction in Opposition speaking time”.

This has been disputed by the Opposition.

Ms Butler said the proposals will ensure that all backbench TDs in Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael as well as Independents supporting the Government “will be able to access speaking time”.

She said the “drafting of amending standing orders will now be completed and brought to the Dáil for a vote of all members”.

The Opposition is seeking clarity on when the Dáil vote will take place.

On Wednesday night Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald argued that the actions of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were “dangerous”, “unprecedented” and “a clear attempt to turn logic and the rules and functioning of the Dáil on their head”.

She said the Opposition would consider “all options” for how to respond.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik accused the Government of having “hastily and badly drafted proposals that make a mockery of Dáil standing orders, of the democratic process”.

She said: “Our duty is to hold Government to account in the Dáil and now there is the creation of another entity, these other members’ questions – utterly farcical.”

After Thursday morning’s meeting of the Opposition Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan said there is still time for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris to “engage constructively with the Opposition to reach a consensus.”

Labour Party whip Duncan Smith argued the Government’s actions were an attempt “to goad us into a demonstrative act in the Chamber”, but he played down the chances of this happening.

He said the Opposition would register its “strong dissent” at the business committee about the Government pushing through its proposals on speaking rights and they are reiterating their call for a meeting Mr Martin and Mr Harris.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show Labour leader Ms Bacik said that opposition leaders and whips had decided to withdraw ‘pairings’ in response to ”the government’s continued attempts to what can only be described as a stroke, a fast one".

“This is an issue that I deeply regret for having spent so much time on,” she said. “Yesterday in the Dáil I raised housing. The previous day I spoke about Ukraine, about the triple lock, about public health nurses, about water quality. There’s so many pressing issues for communities around the country. We want to get on with Dáil business. We want to get on with holding the government to account. It is clear the government, since its formation, has been seeking to pull a stroke.”