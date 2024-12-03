Fianna Fáil makes quarter of all seat gains with Greens suffering almost a third of all losses

Election 2024: Fianna Fáil made a quarter of all the seat gains in the general election. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fianna Fáil made a quarter of all the seat gains in the general election, gaining extra seats in 12 constituencies. With two losses in constituencies, it had a net gain of 10 seats, compared to 2020.

In all there were 49 gains made throughout the 43 constituencies, where a party or an Independent candidate were elected at the expense of others.

As against that, parties and the cohorts of Independents recorded a collected 33 losses, with almost a third coming from the Greens, which lost 11 of its 12 seats.

Fianna Fáil made gains in 12 constituencies but also lost a seat in two constituencies. Its highest-profile loss was in Wicklow where Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly failed to win a seat, and in Longford-Westmeath, where Joe Donnelly was defeated.

Fine Gael made ten gains but lost out one of its seats in four constituencies: Donegal, Dublin Finglas East, Kerry, and Meath West. That left it with a net gain of six seats.

Sinn Féin made gains in seven constituencies but lost out in two: Dublin Bay South and Tipperary South, where sitting TDs Chris Andrews and Martin Browne were not re-elected. Overall, the party gained five seats, but that included Kildare South, where it had a TD until earlier this year.

The Labour Party gained seats in six constituencies but lost out in two: Cork East, where Sean Sherlock, retired and Dublin Bay North, formerly represented by MEP Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The Social Democrats made gains in five constituencies with no losses. Aontú gained in one constituency and both Independent Ireland, and People Before Profit also made one gain. People Before Profit also lost three of its five outgoing seats.

Fianna Fáil

Gains

Carlow-Kilkenny: Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (from GP).

Clare: Timmy Dooley (from Ind).

Donegal: Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher (from Ind).

Dublin Mid-West: Shane Moynihan (from PBP).

Dublin Rathdown: Shay Brennan (from GP).

Dublin South-Central: Catherine Ardagh: (from PBP).

Kerry: Michael Cahill (from FG).

Kildare North: Naoise Ó Cearúil (new seat).

Louth: Erin McGreehan (from Ind).

Meath West: Aisling Dempsey (from Fine Gael).

Roscommon-Galway: Martin Daly (from Ind).

Wicklow-Wexford: Malcolm Noonan (new seat).

Losses

Wicklow: Stephen Donnelly (to FG).

Longford-Westmeath: Joe Flaherty (to FG).

Fine Gael

Gains

Dún Laoghaire: Barry Ward (from GP).

Dublin Fingal West: Grace Boland (new seat).

Longford Westmeath: Michael Carrigy (from FF).

Offaly (new seat).

Tipperary South (new seat).

Waterford (from GP).

Wicklow (from FF).

Wicklow-Wexford (new seat).

Dublin Bay South (from GP).

Losses

Donegal: New candidates Nikki Bradley and John McNulty (to FF).

Dublin Fingal East: Alan Farrell (to SF).

Kerry: New candidate Billy O’Shea (to FF).

Meath West: New candidate Linda Nelson Murray (to FF).

Sinn Féin

Gains

Dublin Fingal East: Ann Graves (from FG).

Clare: Donna McGettigan (from Ind).

Dublin South-Central: Máire Devine (from Ind).

Galway East: Louis O’Hara (new seat).

Kildare South: Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh (from Ind).

Waterford: Conor McGuinness (from Ind).

Wicklow-Wexford: Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin (new seat).

Losses

Dublin Bay South: Chris Andrews (to SD).

Tipperary South: Martin Browne (to FG).

Labour Party

Gains

Dublin Central: Marie Sherlock (from GP).

Dublin Fingal West: Robert O’Donoghue (new seat).

Dublin South-West: Ciarán Ahern (from GP).

Kildare South: Mark Wall (from Ind).

Limerick City: Conor Sheehan (from GP).

Cork North Central: Eoghan Kenny (from PBP).

Losses

Cork East: No candidate (to SD).

Dublin Bay North: New candidate Shane Folan (to Ind).

Social Democrats

Gains

Cork East: Liam Quaide (from LP).

Cork South-Central: Pádraig Rice (new seat).

Dublin Bay South: Eoin Hayes (from SF).

Dublin Rathdown: Sinéad Gibney (new seat).

Dublin South-Central: Jen Cummins (from GP).

People Before Profit-Solidarity

Gains

Dublin West: Ruth Coppinger (new seat).

Losses

Cork North Central: Mick Barry (to LP).

Dublin Mid West: Gino Kenny (to FF).

Dublin South Central: New candidate Hazel de Nortúin (to FF).

Green Party

Losses

Carlow-Kilkenny: Malcolm Noonan (to FF).

Dún Laoghaire: Ossian Smyth (to FG).

Dublin Central: Neasa Hourigan (to LP).

Dublin Rathdown: Catherine Martin (to FF).

Dublin South-West: Francis Noel Duffy (to LP).

Limerick: Brian Leddin (to LP).

Waterford: Marc Ó Cathasaigh (to FG).

Wicklow: Stephen Matthews (reduction in seat).

Dublin Bay South: New candidate Hazel Chu (to FG).

Dublin South Central: Patrick Costello (to SD).

Dublin Fingal West: Joe O’Brien (to FG).

Independent Ireland

Gain

Cork North-Central: Ken O’Flynn (new seat)

Aontú

Gain

Mayo: Paul Lawless (new seat).

Independents

Gains

Dublin Bay North: Barry Heneghan (from LP).

Dublin Mid-West: Paul Gogarty (New seat).

Longford-Westmeath: Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran (new seat).

Meath East: Gillian Toole (new seat).

Tipperary South: Séamus Healy (new seat).

Losses

Clare: vacant (to FF).

Clare: Violet-Anne Wynne (to SF).

Dublin South Central: Joan Collins (to SF).

Kildare South: Patricia Ryan (to SF).

Kildare South: Cathal Berry (to LP).

Louth: Vacant (to FF).

Roscommon-Galway: Vacant (to FF).

Waterford: Matt Shanahan ( to FF).

Donegal: Thomas Pringle (to 100pc Mica).