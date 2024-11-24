Election 2024 live updates: Party leaders continue campaigns as poll indicates drop in support for Harris and Fine Gael

With just days left until Ireland votes, party leaders are all out canvassing today and launching various policies in a bid to convince undecided voters and consolidate existing support.

The big talking point of the weekend came on Friday with the interaction between Simon Harris and a disability worker in Kanturk, Co Cork.

Charlotte Fallon, who works with St Joseph’s Foundation, told The Irish Times she was shaken and upset after the conversation with the Taoiseach, who apologised on social media and in a phone call.

Mr Harris is today attending a rally in Co Mayo, Micheál Martin too is headed off West and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be canvassing in Dublin.

Key Reads

Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones is at a meeting of Sinn Féin frontbenchers – including Michelle O’Neill – for us this morning. More as we get it.

Photograph: Jack Horgan-Jones

Support for Fine Gael and Simon Harris falls in new opinion poll

We’re heading into the final week of the general election campaign, and according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, support for Fine Gael and Taoiseach Simon Harris has fallen significantly.

The opinion poll – conducted on Thursday and Friday, before Mr Harris’ viral encounter with disability worker Charlotte Fallon in Kanturk, Co Cork – shows support for the Taoiseach’s party is down four points to 22 per cent.

Meanwhile, support for Sinn Féin has risen two points to 20 per cent, tied with Fianna Fáil, who’s support is steady since the last poll.

Respondents’ approval of Mr Harris’ campaign performance is level with Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin at 47 per cent.

According to the poll, a majority of people believe Aontú's Peadar Tóibín performed the best during the 10-way leader’s debate on Upfront with Katie Hannon on Monday.

The sample size for the poll was 1,420 people, with the margin of error at +/- 2.6 per cent.

In the last Irish Times/Ipsos B&A poll, conducted on November 12th and 13th, support for Fine Gael was at 25 per cent, a 2 per cent drop. Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin were trailing on 19 per cent apiece.

A drop in support for Mr Harris was also reflected in that poll – he fell five points to 50 per cent, with Mr Martin on 45 per cent and Ms McDonald on 30 per cent.