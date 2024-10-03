Bills being fast-tracked in Dáil to enable November general election

The consensus view among TDs and Senators is that the general election will be held in November. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Preparations are under way to facilitate an early election should the Coalition leaders decide to go to the country in November, according to several senior political and official sources.

The Finance Bill is a key piece of legislation which must be passed to give effect to some budget measures and is being fast-tracked for Cabinet approval next week. It is planned for it to be in the Dáil the following week.

Work is also being done to have the Social Welfare Bill — which gives effect to social welfare changes, including the double payments of benefits promised before Christmas — finished and presented to Cabinet next week. However, one source suggested that it may not be ready until the following week.

Officials are also preparing a short Bill to enable payment of energy credits. The Irish Times also understands that officials have examined ways of accelerating the passage of all three Bills through the Oireachtas, which would require a Dáil vote to change the standing orders.

Supplementary estimates, which are usually voted on in late November or December to top up departmental budgets, are now scheduled to be presented to the Dáil on the week ending October 18th. This is at least a month earlier than usual.

The battle to convert a giveaway budget to electoral success Listen | 47:13

It is also expected that the planning Bill — considered essential by the Coalition — will pass through its final stages next week.

However, despite all the preparations, senior figures across Government say no discussion on a date has yet taken place between the party leaders.

While it is the prerogative of Taoiseach Simon Harris to seek a dissolution of the Dáil from President Michael D Higgins, he will need the agreement of Fianna Fáil and the Green Party if he wishes to put in place the preparations for an early election by passing the budget legislation.

With relations between the two big parties uneasy after a sometimes bruising budget process, there is no guarantee that Fianna Fáil would agree to an early election, according to well-placed sources.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Harris refused to be drawn on an election date. “It’s my constitutional prerogative to call the election, but I have been very clear in relation to wanting to do this in a respectful way at the right time,” he said.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “My view is that the ideal time is February, that is still my view.”

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers delivered his first budget which contained one-off packages and tax cuts.

However, the clear consensus view among TDs and Senators is that the general election will be held in November. All but two of more than 30 parliamentarians contacted by The Irish Times believed the election would take place then.

Meanwhile, as Ministers sought to promote the budget on Wednesday, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that babies born in December will be eligible to receive the newborn grant when their mother receives the first child benefit payment in January.

The €420 treble child benefit grant is aimed at babies born from January next year but Ms Humphreys said she had been contacted in the past 24 hours by many women whose babies are due in December.

“Don’t worry, the Christmas babies will be looked after,” she said.