European election candidates raise €90,000 for campaigns through online crowdfunding

The guidelines include a ban on candidates accepting donations from those living abroad unless they are an Irish citizen. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

European election candidates have raised more than €90,000 for their campaigns through online crowdfunding.

Websites such as GoFundMe are being used to bolster campaign funds for smaller parties and Independents who do not have the fundraising capabilities of larger political organisations.

Those raising money in this way must comply with Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) guidelines on donations. These include a ban on anonymous donations of more than €100, and candidates cannot accept a donation from someone living abroad unless they are an Irish citizen.

While some donors to GoFundMe pages are listed as anonymous for public view, various parties and candidates using the website said they either had the names of the donors or could check them.

A GoFundMe statement said: “It’s important all candidates follow our terms and conditions and comply with local election law.”

By Tuesday this week Social Democrats Dublin candidate Sinéad Gibney had raised €15,020 through a GoFundMe page, its Midlands North-West candidate Rory Hearne had raised €6,983, and Ireland South candidate Susan Doyle had raised €2,185.

The Social Democrats said: “As a smaller party, with fewer resources than larger ones, crowdfunding is an accessible, efficient and transparent means of fundraising.” It said its candidates were “aware of the names of all of the donors” and “there are internal controls to ensure that all donation rules are complied with”.

Independent Midlands North-West candidate Saoirse McHugh has raised €12,650 and she said she followed up every donation looking for a full name and address.

Ireland South candidate Derek Blighe, the leader of Ireland First, has raised €10,915 with a GoFundMe page.

Asked about measures in place to verify the identity of anonymous donors, Mr Blighe listed several issues he was busy dealing with in the course of his campaign including a claim that there was “violent abuse by people who shouldn’t be in the country”.

He said: “Unlike your career politicians... I haven’t yet managed to get round to seeing where every €10 has come from.”

Despite its rhetoric on immigration, Ireland First disputes suggestions it is a far-right party. Its election literature argues it is centre right and the Government and Opposition parties are “far left”.

A GoFundMe page in support of Midlands North-West Independent candidate John Waters has raised €7,360.

Ireland South Independent Úna McGurk had raised €7,020 by Tuesday. She said she was “well aware of the Sipo guidelines and do not require to be reminded of them by The Irish Times”.

Ms McGurk said she would “work with Sipo to ensure that all regulatory requirements are met”.

Independent Ireland’s Eddie Punch, also running in the South, has raised €5,675. He said he would be complying with Sipo rules.

Green Party Dublin MEP Ciarán Cuffe has raised €4,435, People Before Profit have raised €4,402 for its local and European campaigns, and Labour candidate in Ireland South Niamh Hourigan has raised €3,980.

All three parties said donations would be checked to ensure compliance with Sipo guidelines.

Irish Freedom Party leader and Midlands North-West candidate Hermann Kelly has raised €2,580. He said: “Any money over the limit sent by anonymous donors has already been returned... I’ve already returned €1,500 to donors.”

Ireland South Rabharta candidate Lorna Bogue has raised €1,327. She said she had crowdfunded for several elections and “every return has been Sipo compliant”.

Independent Mary Fitzgibbon in Ireland South has raised €1,014. She said she would not accept an anonymous donation and she knew all of the people who donated to her on the iDonate platform.

Dublin Independent candidate Stephen O’Rourke has raised €1,000 through the iDonate website which he said only allowed donations from Ireland and complied with Sipo regulations.