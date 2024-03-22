Simon Harris says timing of a general election not a priority

Asked about his plans to reshuffle Fine Gael ministers, Simon Harris indicated it was too early to consider any changes. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Simon Harris, who will become the new Fine Gael leader next month, has said he is committed to fulfilling his party’s commitments to the Programme for Government when he becomes taoiseach.

When asked if there will be a general election later this year, he said he was not ruling anything in or out for now but the timing of an election was not a priority.

The Wicklow TD and Minister for Higher Education spoke to media in advance of a Fine Gael event in the City North Hotel in Gormanston, Co Meath on Friday morning.

“If given the opportunity to serve I remain fully committed to implementing the Programme for Government and to working with colleagues in Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to deliver for the people of this country,” he said.

In relation to an early election he said: “I’m certainly not getting into it right now but my priority at the moment isn’t about elections.”

Asked about his plans to reshuffle Fine Gael ministers, Mr Harris indicated it was too early to consider any changes saying he would wait until the process to elect a new leader had been completed.

“We have a very talented parliamentary party. I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase those talents in the coming days and weeks. That’s for another day.”

Asked if it was an intrinsic part of renewal that new faces should emerge in the ministerial ranks, he said there was sometimes an “obsession” with individuals and a “presidential style of politics”.

“I don’t like it actually. I think that politics is about getting things done. When I talk about renewal I talk about getting out there and listening to people. I talk about Fine Gael paring back to its core values.”

He said there would be plenty of time in the next few weeks to consider Cabinet vacancies.

“It is a statement of fact that there is a vacancy in Cabinet ... If given the honour of serving as leader I intend to use the brief period of time between the leadership (process) and potentially leading the Government of this country to consider all that.”