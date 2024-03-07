Former RTÉ presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú to run for Fianna Fáil in European elections

Former RTÉ presenter Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is to run for Fianna Fáil in Ireland South in this summer’s European elections.

Ms Ní Mhurchú will join the party’s sitting MEP Billy Kelleher on the ticket, having been added by Fianna Fáil.

She is perhaps best known for her ten-year television career as a journalist and presenter in RTÉ, including co-hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 when the inaugural performance of Riverdance was transmitted.

She has been working as a barrister for 27 years, primarily in family law.

In a statement, Fianna Fáil confirmed her addition to the Ireland South ticket, saying she is “deeply rooted in Carlow and the South East”.

She started her career as a primary schoolteacher in her native Carlow and currently works as a Barrister. She has previously worked as a bilingual broadcaster and journalist for a range of media organisations, including RTÉ, Raidió na Gaeltachta, the Sunday Independent and the Sunday Tribune.

In a statement released by Fianna Fáil, Ms Ní Mhurchú said: “It is a great honour to be selected to represent Fianna Fáil in Ireland South in the upcoming European Elections. I have reached a stage in my professional life where I believe my extensive experience, broad skill set and personal qualities would be an asset to the European Parliament. I have a proven track record in education, media & communications and law and am deeply committed to the Irish Language, culture and arts.”

“My priorities for the people of Ireland South is to be a strong voice for the region in Europe, to focus on increased regional development, along with fighting for a just transition for Ireland, as we strive to reach our carbon targets in the years ahead. I also have a particular interest in both Family Law and internet safety for all, but especially for our young people. I will work hard to promote Ireland and the South in the EU and ensure policies favourable to Ireland and our citizens are promoted and achieved.”

Commenting on the addition, Fianna Fáil’s Director of Elections, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “Cynthia is a very accomplished candidate, who brings a wealth of experience to the campaign. She has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to public service and community throughout her career and would make a great MEP for the region.”