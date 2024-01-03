Homelessness chief defends communication strategy amid criticism following Ringsend arson attack

A sign at a former pub on Thorncastle Street in Ringsend, Dublin, which was set alight in an arson attack on Sunday morning. Photograph: PA

The director of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has defended the service after politicians said they were not told of plans to create homeless accommodation at a vacant pub in Dublin which was then set on fire.

The fire broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Eve at the Shipwright pub in Ringsend and took six fire tenders several hours to bring under control. Gardaí have confirmed that the fire was the work of arsonists. The building has been at the centre of false rumours, spread by far-right campaigners, that it was to be used to house dozens of asylum seekers. Last month, anti-immigration protests were held at the building.

A row escalated on Tuesday after several politicians and local representatives called for a better communications strategy from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive and a formal notification process. It is understood that the DHRE and the Department of Integration told public representatives who contacted them in mid-December that it was not intended to use the site for asylum seekers.

Fine Gael Cllr Danny Byrne said, however, that the failure of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive to issue a statement in relation to the planned use of the buildings showed a lack of respect for councillors and was “grossly unprofessional”. He said he expected an apology from the DRHE for “inferring that local councillors had been contacted”. Concerning the arson attack he said: “The results speak for themselves. Their communications policy resulted in this.”

DRHE director Mary Hayes said she had not issued any “formal” notice to councillors about the use of the building for homeless accommodation and it would not be “normal” practice to do so. She said this is because it could “stigmatise” people.

“Normally if we’re taking something that was used as a B&B and we are using it for homeless families we don’t advertise the fact, because it’s the same use. We don’t want to stigmatise people and point out that these are homeless families. They’re the same families that are trying to get their kids to school, get to work, and all the rest of it, so we’ve never really gone down that road before.”

While she did not issue a formal report to councillors, Ms Hayes said several councillors contacted her before Christmas asking about the building and she confirmed its planned use for homeless families.

She said the council may have to review its practices due to how the “landscape has changed” following recent protests. “The difficulty for me is there’s a trade-off in the sense that you’re marking out families and children,” she said.

Independent Cllr Mannix Flynn said a clearer communication strategy could avert problems and hostility in the community.

It comes as Catholic Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell warned about the “rhetoric of polarisation” that is “rampant in our society at the moment”. He said there is a challenge for political leaders and church leaders to convey the truth about what is happening and to counter the disinformation which is “unalloyed racism” and “unvarnished xenophobia”.

Meanwhile, 376 International Protection Applicants are awaiting an offer of accommodation from the State, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Integration on Tuesday.

Since December 4th last, some 500 eligible male International Protection Applicants have arrived in the country.

A spokesperson for the Irish Refugee Council described the accommodation shortage as a “most serious situation that puts people at risk”.

At present, male applicants who present at the International Protection Office are assessed by International Protection Accommodation Services and Health Service Executive staff for “significant vulnerability and health issues”. Those at risk are prioritised for accommodation.