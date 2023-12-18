The UK government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Stormont. Photograph: Paul Faith/PA.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has ruled out a pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont ahead of further financial talks between Northern Ireland’s political parties and the UK government.

Reacting to BBC reports on Monday that the DUP will not return to powersharing this week as it believes the process “is not yet complete”, a party spokesman said: “The DUP is condition-led not calendar-led.”

It was hoped that an agreement could be struck to allow the recall of the Assembly and election of a speaker before the UK government went into Christmas recess on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland has been without government for 22 months as the DUP continues to boycott the devolved institutions in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Monday’s talks at Hillsborough Castle follow on from last week’s negotiations when a £2.5 billion (€2.9 billion) package was offered by London - dependent on Stormont’s return.

The financial deal would include money for public sector pay rises this year, an extension to the deadline for paying back Stormont’s overspend, and a reform of the funding model for the North.

Sinn Féin, the DUP, Alliance, Ulster Unionists and the SDLP agree it does not go far enough.

Public sector workers, including NHS staff, teachers and transport workers have gone on strike in recent months, causing widespread disruption. More strikes are planned for next month as workers demand the same wages as their counterparts in Britain.

In a statement issued ahead of the resumption of talks on Monday afternoon, the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the four executive parties “have had time to consider the generous package offered by the government” and he looked forward to “discussing final details with the parties over the coming days”.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane on Sunday urged the DUP “not to waste the momentum” built up during last week’s meetings, telling the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme “it is clear the time is now for [the DUP leader] Jeffrey Donaldson … if he prevaricates and allows this to drift then that will be to the detriment of everyone in this society as we face the pain of more and more underfunding. There is an absence of a reason why we can’t have an assembly and executive back up and running straight away, and Jeffrey Donaldson needs to recognise that.”

In a weekend email to party members, Mr Donaldson said that financially “much more” was required, but even this would “not fix the constitutional and economic issues arising from the [Northern Ireland] protocol”.

He said the party would not be “sidetracked by short-term calendar-led initiatives,” nor would it allow itself to be “distracted by hype, spin and sometimes ill-founded claims as we seek to deliver long-term solutions, measures against the tests in our manifesto, and that work for Northern Ireland and our place within the United Kingdom”.

In a social media post on Sunday night the DUP leader claimed a poster bearing the slogan “Stop DUP sellout” had been erected by members of the anti-agreement Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) party, and said he would “not be intimidated or distracted by such shadowy behaviour”.

The other Northern parties have repeatedly called on the DUP to return to the executive and assembly.

Alliance Assembly member Eoin Tennyson told the BBC that “we’ve known the parameters of what any potential landing strip may look like, we’ve known what the key issues are, and we know that with political will this can be landed this week. I think people have been more than patient with the DUP over the last number of years. I don’t think the public will wear another Christmas where they are witnessing this kind of pantomime politics where we’re all traipsing back and forth from Hillsborough Castle for talks.”