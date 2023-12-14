EU has ‘lost credibility’ due to stance on Gaza, Varadkar says

Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Council meeting in Brussels where the humanitarian situation in Gaza will be discussed. Photograph: EPA

The European Union has “lost credibility” with young people and around the world due to its inability to take a stronger stance on the situation in Gaza, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

“I’m a huge believer in the European Union,” Mr Varadkar said on arrival to a crunch summit of EU leaders in Brussels. “But our inability to take a stronger and clearer position on the situation in Gaza, I think has undermined our credibility.”

The Taoiseach said he would tell fellow EU leaders at the summit that the union’s image had been damaged due to its inability to take a stronger and more united position on Israel and Palestine.

“We’ve lost credibility with the Global South, which actually is most of the world, because what is perceived to be double standards. And there’s some truth in that, quite frankly,” he told reporters.

“There is a major issue with young people, and the credibility that the European Union has among young people,” he continued, describing a “significant change” among young people towards having more sympathy with Palestinians than Israelis. “European leaders need to be wise to that.”

Varadkar called for EU leaders to agree a joint statement that has “strong wording” condemning terrorism by Hamas, but that also “calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and calls for justice for Palestinian people”.

The outcome should be “a two state solution which the European Union should be pushing and demanding, not just calling for,” he said.

In advance of the summit, Ireland joined Spain, Belgium, and Malta in jointly writing a letter urging the EU to call for a ceasefire in the war, and for the union to also impose targeted travel bans and asset freezes on extremist Israeli settlers who have been attacking and displacing Palestinian communities outside Gaza.

“Over 250 Palestinians [have been] killed in the West Bank in the last two months, not an area controlled by Gaza, and that action is being perpetrated by wild Israeli settlers who are trying to push Palestinians off their land,” Mr Varadkar told reporters. He also called for sanctions to be placed on the funders of Hamas.

At a vote in the United Nations general assembly on Tuesday, Ireland was among 17 EU member states to vote in favour of a ceasefire. Eight countries abstained, while Austria and Czechia voted against.

In a previous vote on a ceasefire in October, eight EU countries voted in favour while four voted against and most abstained.

“I think the centre of gravity within the European Union is moving closer to the position that Ireland has taken for some time, but still needs to move further, in my view,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

