Referendums on women in the home and the concept of the family to be held next March

Referendums on plans to remove the constitutional reference to the role of women in the home; and expand the concept of the family within the constitution, will take place next year.

The votes will be held on March 8th, 2024, International Women’s Day.

A cabinet meeting today approved plans for a referendum to amend Article 41.1.1, which currently recognises the family “as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of Society”, to define the family as “whether founded on marriage or on other durable relationships”.

Article 41.2, which currently recognises that “by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved”, will be deleted.

A new article, 42B, would be inserted which recognises that the provision of care by members of a family “gives to society a support without which the common good cannot be achieved and shall strive to support such provision”.

