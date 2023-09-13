Mary Lou McDonald returns to work after surgery related lay-off

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she is recovering well following an operatin in June. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has returned to work following a lay-off after having surgery.

Ms McDonald has been largely absent from public engagements since having an operation at the Rotunda Hospital in June.

In her absence, the party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty and foreign affairs spokesman Matt Carty travelled to Australia during the summer to drum up support for Irish unity.

Ms McDonald has returned to work ahead of the party’s think-in, which takes place in Dublin on Friday. Oireachtas business will resume in full next week following the summer recess.

READ MORE

In a video message posted on social media, the Dublin Central TD said she had an operation in June and thanked people for their support as she recovered in recent weeks.

“I am happy to let you know that I am fully recovered, back at work and more determined than ever to lead the change that I know you so desperately want to see,” she said.

Ms McDonald criticised the Government and told supporters the party is ready to govern, tackle the housing crisis and to oversee the “largest housing building programme in the history of the State”.