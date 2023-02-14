‘Golden Visa’ programme for millionaire immigrant investors to shut from Wednesday

The Government has moved to abruptly shut down the €1.25 billion “golden visa” scheme for millionaire immigrants, after a surge in applications from China. Photograph: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

The Government has moved to abruptly shut down the €1.25 billion “golden visa” scheme for millionaire immigrants, after a surge in applications from China.

Applications to join the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) will no longer be accepted from the close of business on Wednesday after Minister for Justice Simon Harris secured Cabinet approval on Tuesday to bring it to a halt.

The move follows a recommendation from Department of Justice officials, who last year said new project applications should be stopped temporarily because the scheme has come to be dominated by Chinese submissions.

“I have landed at the view that it is no longer appropriate to keep this scheme open,” Mr Harris told the Seanad.

“What motivated my decision to seek Government approval to close the IIP scheme to new applicants effective from the close of business tomorrow – the 15th of February – was very clear advice to me from the Department of Justice officials – very clear emphatic advice – that the scheme has served its purpose.”

The IIP opened residency in the State to non-Europeans with “at least €2 million” in personal wealth. They are in return required to invest €1 million in an Irish business or to make a €500,000 philanthropic donation or a €400,000 donation in certain cases.

All but 41 of the 1,316 applications to join the scheme in 2022 were from people in China, a record year for submission after speculation that the programme might be closed.

The Department granted 306 applications last year, 282 of them from China, 10 from the US and 14 from the rest of the world. The previous year 251 Chinese applications were granted, and just 13 others.

Beneficiaries of IIP money include large property groups Bartra and Fitzwilliam, Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork and housing charities iCare and the Peter McVerry Trust.

The scheme was introduced in 2012 during financial crisis. Although the Minister said “significant investment” was made, he added that time had moved on and the situation had changed.

“We have also taken on board a number of reports and findings from international bodies such as the EU Commission, Council of Europe and OECD on similar investment programmes,” he said.

Mr Harris said the scheme’s closure will not affect existing projects or individuals already approved under the programme, adding that some 1,500 applications on hand at the time of closure will continue to be considered.

“The proposed closure of the IIP will not affect existing projects already approved under the programme. Existing approved projects will also continue to be able to source any new investors required to complete the funding of projects already approved,” the Department said.

“Projects approved by the Minister are expected to be completed as soon as possible, and no later than the timeframe set out in their business plan. Short extensions of the timeframe may be granted at the discretion of the Minister.”

Applications already in process may relate to either previously approved projects or recently submitted new projects. “This includes applications relating to a number of projects where a decision has been deferred by the evaluation committee to allow for further consideration of certain matters.

Projects that are “significantly developed” but without an application being formally submitted will be given three months to finalise and submit applications.