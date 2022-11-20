Fine Gael Ardfheis: Ageing party profile a worry for delegates

Old guard? Táiniste Leo Varadkar addresses the party faithful at the 81st Fine Gael Ardfheis at TUS, Athlone Campus, Co Westmeath. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times

Just over 2,000 members attended Fine Gael’s 81st Ardfheis at the Technological University in Athlone. Marie O’Halloran spoke to four delegates about their concerns over the party’s predominantly older age profile, how that demographic can be changed and what the first rotation of Taoiseach in the State’s history will mean for Fine Gael when Leo Varadkar takes the leading Government role again. Photographs by Dara MacDónaill.

MAEVE CLANCY (Galway West, 12 years a member)

Maeve Clancy: 'None of the topics are really about open debate.'

Rotating Taoiseach and impact of Leo Varadkar taking the lead in Government:

I think it’s been great that it has worked out so well. I think they’ve worked very well together. And I presume Fine Gael will get more of a profile on an international stage as opposed to just here in Ireland because I think currently they have enough of a profile with him as Tánaiste.

He will have more of a presence in diplomatic affairs abroad and in dealing with world leaders. It will promote the party internationally. But at home, I actually don’t think it’ll make much of a difference.

Concern about party’s ageing demographic:

I just don’t think that this kind of event is attractive to young people anymore, in the same way as it might have been 30 or 40 years ago.

None of the topics are really about open debate. It’s more about self-promotion for the party or self-congratulations and I don’t think that draws in a wider audience.

I don’t think that means that there aren’t young people interested in Fine Gael. It’s just this actual forum, it’s not what people want at the moment.

DANNY COLEMAN (Sligo-Leitrim, 48 years a member)

Danny Coleman: 'Politics is something that grows on you.'

Rotating Taoiseach and impact of Leo Varadkar taking the lead in Government:

The party’s high profile will improve with Leo as taoiseach and the party? As it stands we’re the second party in Government of the three parties. We’ll now become the first party and that will increase our profile.

Concern about party’s ageing demographic:

It does concern me because I joined the party with my late father back in the early ‘70s. I have two sons myself, who are members but haven’t near the interest that I had at their age. They are members and only members because I actually pay for them to be members. I’d like to bring them on into the party, the same as my father brought me in. And politics is something that grows on you. There should be a big emphasis in every IT (institute of technology) and every university to get the top bright people debating and get them involved in the party. That’s the proper age to get them.

MARY BARRETT (Sligo-Leitrim, former councillor)

Mary Barrett: 'I think Micheál Martin will row in behind Leo when he becomes taoiseach.'

Rotating Taoiseach and impact of Leo Varadkar taking the lead in Government:

The present Government Coalition are doing a good job keeping the ship steady. I think Micheál Martin will row in behind Leo when he becomes taoiseach and I think it’s a coalition that will work well together.

It’s unusual for the Tánaiste to become taoiseach again and it’s an opportunity for us to bring the country together. There are so many issues it’s just mind-boggling, with health and justice and education and to provide accommodation for all the refugees who are coming into Ireland.

Concern about party’s ageing demographic:

I’m afraid most of us are in the older age range. Younger people, they don’t seem to kind of hold anymore to the party in the same way as our parents would have and our (generation). That’s the big concern really.

We need to come together. I mean in the last three years due to Covid there were no meetings of TDs and so the members didn’t come together.

I hope that from today on — it’s a great opportunity — things will definitely improve because I find there’s a great buzz, a great enthusiasm here today. The TDs are able to come together and the Ministers are here and I think that will bring in young people.

CONOR McGOWAN (Limerick City, six years a member)

Conor McGowan: 'I joined after the marriage equality referendum.'

Rotating Taoiseach and impact of Leo Varadkar taking the lead in Government:

Fine Gael having the leader back in the Taoiseach’s office headed into a general election is always going to be an electoral asset. Specifically for Leo, the defining thing of his last time in office was through repeal of the Eighth (Amendment) in a referendum. He was very strong on it, led the party very well. But he also accepted that people wouldn’t always agree with him within the parliamentary party, which I think is incredibly important.

Concern about party’s ageing demographic:

It doesn’t concern me at the moment because I think we’ve been in Government so long that there’s a natural thing of protest. And I wonder if the next time we’re out of government will we see a change in demographics of the membership

I joined after the marriage equality referendum. You had a party that led very inclusive change but was conscious that it wasn’t going to agree with everyone. Changing the membership dynamic I think Simon Harris’s budget, particularly with college students will help.

I know there are colleagues in Young Fine Gael setting up a second-level liaison group that might help that age group as well. But political parties nowadays will always have issues with membership because politics has become more polarised.