Russia bans Taoiseach and more than 50 other Irish officials from entering country

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference in Kyiv last July. Photograph: EPA

Russia has imposed a ban on the Taoiseach and other Government ministers and officials from entering the country in response to Irish support for EU sanctions on Moscow due to its war on Ukraine.

Ireland has strongly backed European Union sanctions against Russia and has sent non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

A statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that 53 “key representatives of the leadership and politicians of Ireland” have been put on Russia’s “stop list”.

It said the move is “in response to the anti-Russian course of the Irish government, which unconditionally supports the unilateral restrictive measures introduced by the European Union against Russian citizens aimed at attempts to isolate our country internationally”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is named in the statement as no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation as are Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

It said a number of TDs and Senators are also banned from entry to Russia.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, the Taoiseach said he was unaware he had been sanctioned by Russia after Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised the matter.

Mr Richmond repeated his call for the Russian embassy to be closed down and the ambassador expelled.

Mr Martin said he wanted to “thank the deputy for alerting me to this news that I’m sanctioned. It’s a new development. I don’t think I’ve ever been sanctioned before”.

The Taoiseach said it was part of the “propaganda war waged by Russia”. He added: “We all have to stand together across Europe on this.

“Diplomatic channels are the last resort always. Diplomacy matters in the end of the day no matter how unpalatable it can be at certain times. So I think cool heads are always required in situations like this.”

The Russian ministry, in its statement, said: “Acting under the dictation of Brussels, Ireland is conducting an aggressive anti-Russian propaganda campaign, a course has been taken to curtail bilateral co-operation to the detriment of its own interests.

“One of the consequences of fueling Russophobic hysteria in Irish society was the attack on the Russian Embassy in Dublin in March of this year.

“With regard to our other measures, we will be guided by the position of Dublin,” it says.

Mr Coveney responded to the news saying: “Ireland will be making no apology for being on the side of International law, the UN Charter, the side of Ukraine and the right side of history.”

In his post on Twitter, he added: “Russia should end its illegal war of aggression, stop killing innocent civilians and shelling of infrastructure.”