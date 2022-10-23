Northern Secretary urges DUP to make ‘choice’ to prevent election by going back into Stormont

The Northern Secretary has urged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to avoid a Christmas election by going back into government in Northern Ireland ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Chris Heaton-Harris said the DUP had an “opportunity” to re-enter the power-sharing administration at Stormont and there was a “choice” which could be made to prevent an election.

However, he re-emphasised his previous commitment that if a resolution was not reached, he would be under a “legal requirement to call it [an election] at one minute past midnight on the 28th of October”.

He said the DUP had an “opportunity to come back and it’s really important, actually, I think, that they do because there’s so many domestic issues in Northern Ireland that would be helped by their re-entry into the Executive.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government at Stormont since the Assembly election in May, when the DUP refused to re-enter the power-sharing administration until its demands over the Northern Ireland protocol – which it opposes – were met.

Despite the Northern Secretary’s comments there is no expectation of a breakthrough which would resolve the impasse in time to avoid an election, which is pencilled in for December 15th.

On Sunday, the DUP again emphasised its position had not changed and reiterated it would not go back into Stormont until the protocol “rubble” was removed.

In a weekend message to party members, the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he wanted “to see fully functioning devolved government restored in Stormont but that can only happen when the protocol is replaced by arrangements that unionists can support.

“When a new prime minister is in place, if they want to see a fully functioning Stormont, they will have to deal with the protocol once and for all,” he said.

In a separate interview on the same programme on Sky, the Northern Ireland Office minister, Steve Baker, appeared to back the DUP’s stance, saying he had taken “big hits” when he apologised for his previous approach on Brexit but “everyone needs to understand that the legitimate interest of unionists is to end the jurisdiction of EU law in Northern Ireland.

“We will not have devolved government in Northern Ireland until it’s done,” he said.

“That means we won’t be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement next year.”

Mr Baker, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest, said current UK government policy on the protocol “must be continued” and, if Mr Sunak becomes the next prime minister, he would “follow through on the current policy… no-one should be in any doubt about this”.

“The EU, and I hope they’ll hear me, the EU should understand there’s not going to be a change of policy.”

Mr Heaton-Harris is backing Boris Johnson to return as British prime minister, and said “this is a time when we need a big player like Boris in our politics.”

On Saturday, the Taoiseach called on the DUP to “honour the democratic mandate that has been given” and re-enter Stormont ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Micheál Martin said other political parties wanted the restoration of the Assembly and “otherwise we are denying democracy, denying the mandate that the people of Northern Ireland have given to their elected representatives to form a parliament and to form the executive.”

However, the Taoiseach, who met with party leaders in the North last week, said that based on those meetings “there doesn’t appear to be a likelihood that the Executive or the Assembly will be restored by the deadline.”

He said the “British government are adamant and the outgoing government was adamant that there will be elections” and the Government would “engage with the British government ministers over the coming days to keep abreast of situation.

– Additional reporting PA