Election Daily: Anti-immigration candidates falter

Jack Horgan-Jones joins Hugh Linehan to analyse the latest news from count centres across the country.
- First count results are starting to trickle in with Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill the first TD to be elected after meeting the quota in Dún Laoghaire.
- Tallies indicate that Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty will romp home in Donegal.
- Controversial Senator John McGahon unlikely to win a seat in Louth
- With 8,820 first preference votes, first time candidate Brian Brennan, a hotelier, has topped the poll as Fine Gael’s sole candidate in this new, three-seat constituency.
- A year ago, it looked like immigration was going to be a defining issue for this election – but it’s not looking hopeful for a slew of candidates who ran primarily on that issue, including Philip Dwyer who has bombed in Wicklow, securing less than 1 per cent of the vote.
