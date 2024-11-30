Inside Politics Podcast

Election Daily: Anti-immigration candidates falter

Who’s made it and who’s in trouble?

Ballots are processed at the Wicklow count the day after the election on November 30, 2024 in Greystones. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Sat Nov 30 2024 - 19:09

Jack Horgan-Jones joins Hugh Linehan to analyse the latest news from count centres across the country.

  • First count results are starting to trickle in with Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll MacNeill the first TD to be elected after meeting the quota in Dún Laoghaire.
  • Tallies indicate that Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty will romp home in Donegal.
  • Controversial Senator John McGahon unlikely to win a seat in Louth
  • With 8,820 first preference votes, first time candidate Brian Brennan, a hotelier, has topped the poll as Fine Gael’s sole candidate in this new, three-seat constituency.
  • A year ago, it looked like immigration was going to be a defining issue for this election – but it’s not looking hopeful for a slew of candidates who ran primarily on that issue, including Philip Dwyer who has bombed in Wicklow, securing less than 1 per cent of the vote.
