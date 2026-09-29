Budget 2027: Staggered introduction of childcare fee reductions under review

Fine Gael Minister for Finance Simon Harris has flagged that childcare bills could be reduced from January. Illustration: Paul Scott

The Government is considering a staggered introduction of childcare fee reductions in 2027 as part of budget negotiations.

The programme for government notes a reduced cost to households of €200 per child monthly, with senior Coalition figures repeatedly flagging significant progress in this budget recently.

Negotiations on the size and structure of the package will intensify in the coming days, sources said.

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Some Government figures said that a level of fee reduction could be seen in January, followed by more in September, with the precise timing of introduction to be thrashed out in the days ahead.

Others noted that previous cuts have taken effect from September onwards, suggesting that would make an introduction in September more likely. Another source said depending on how the package is structured, they could also come entirely in January or September

Timing of subsidy changes kicking in has moved around in recent years. Budget 2023 introduced them from January, whereas changes announced in Budget 2024 came in from September.

At the weekend, Fine Gael Minister for Finance Simon Harris flagged that childcare bills could be reduced from January.

There is also the possibility of targeting the fee reductions towards younger children, with one source saying families are under most pressure when children are younger. The National Childcare Scheme (NCS), which pays a universal subsidy, is available for children up to 15 years old.

It is unclear if any split by age would be done on a lasting basis, or if there would be a phased extension of the reductions to older age groups, with sources saying discussions had not honed in on that yet and that final decisions had not been made.

However, limiting or delaying cuts for parents of children attending after-school care could potentially lead to a political backlash from parents of children left out or waiting longer for an increased subsidy – and it is understood that such an approach is not viewed favourably on the Fine Gael side of Government.

It is understood that the precise timing and structuring of the package hasn’t yet been discussed in detail.

But calibrating when cuts would take effect, how broadly they might apply, and the timescale for that will be key to talks. One Government source said the Coalition was “looking at different ways to maximise the impact”, with options to narrow down later this week.

The programme for government says the Coalition will progressively reduce the cost of childcare to €200 per month through the NCS and explore options to cap costs for larger families.

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Last year, new ceilings were introduced which capped fees for those parents with children attending a service participating in the Government’s core funding scheme for between 40 and 50 hours per week.

Meanwhile, it changed the subsidy scheme, increasing income limits for eligibility for the higher income-assessed subsidy. The lower income threshold increased from €26,000 to €34,000, and the higher threshold increased from €60,000 to €68,000. The Coalition said this would provide increased subsidies for up to 47,000 children.

However, these changes are generally seen as benefiting those on the margins – either at the higher or lower ends of the income distribution, while many tens of thousands of children are covered by the NCS. Earlier this year, Minister for Children Norma Foley said that new data showed about 245,000 children benefited from the scheme last year, an increase of 12 per cent on 2024.