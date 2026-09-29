UK prime minister Andy Burnham rises to his big moment with emotional conference speech

A yellow bus painted with rainbows and shooting stars was parked outside the exhibition centre in Liverpool’s docklands, which this week hosted the Labour Party annual conference. The livery on its side promised a “Magical Mystery Tour”.

It had felt like that at times during this first Labour conference with Andy Burnham as leader, as he promised Britain “hope again” but little detail on how he would deliver. His chancellor John Healey’s speech on Monday, for example, was virtually free of new ideas.

It turns out that the Magical Mystery Tour bus brings passengers around Liverpool sites linked to the Beatles, the city’s most famous sons.

Burnham, currently Liverpool’s most powerful son as the UK prime minister, finally filled in many of the policy blanks on Tuesday.

He also delivered a powerful, emotional conference speech that had the roaring party delegates almost lift the roof off the venue. Burnham is not a Beatle, but in Labour politics, he is the best that they have got.

Yet aren’t big promises what all politicians make?

As he dangled plans for free social care for the elderly, the possibility of rejoining the European Union, better water services, cut-price energy bills and the biggest council house building drive since the second World War, Burnham acknowledged he would “pay a political price” for failure, but said he had to take big risks.

Everywhere you looked behind him were posters of Burnham’s promise of “hope,” a great thing if you can deliver it. But if that doesn’t happen, it’s always the hope that kills you. Burnham had laid down the gauntlet, not just to his political rivals in other parties, but also to his own party and, in a way, to himself.

“I won’t pretend some of this won’t be difficult,” he said. “But someone has to go through the pain barrier and rip the plaster off. It’s the leadership I promised you when I asked to be your leader. And I will do it.”

The Magical Mystery Tour bus parked outside the Labour Party annual conference. Photograph: Mark Paul

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Burnham presented all of this as a political moment bigger than almost anything Britain had faced since the postwar rebuilding period that started in 1945.

The Labour Party accepted Burnham’s brutal ousting of Keir Starmer this summer because he promised that he would bring something different from his predecessor’s reign, seen as wooden and devoid of vision. Tuesday’s conference speech was portrayed afterwards by Burnham’s allies as a creditable down payment.

It has become a tradition for Labour leaders to be introduced for their conference speech by someone outside of their direct political sphere, but who has had direct experience of their achievements. Burnham was introduced by 21-year-old Nadia Taylor, who was abducted from her mother when she was four and brought to Libya by her father.

As the mother’s local MP, Burnham, Taylor said, promised he “wouldn’t rest” until she had been returned home. He even flew to Libya as part of the effort to find her. Taylor said Burnham kept his promise: “I literally wouldn’t be here without him.”

“I love you, Nadia,” said the prime minister as he walked onstage. “I am so proud of you.”

UK prime minister Andy Burnham. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Most politicians would sound insincere saying something as personal as that. Burnham at least sounded as if he meant it. The difference in emotional tone between the UK’s new prime minister and the old one is stark. His interaction with Taylor set the mood for the hour-long speech that followed.

“Today we draw a line on a decade of division. We stop doomscrolling on posts running Britain down, and we put the country on a new path,” promised Burnham. Again, these were the sort of big statements that politicians make. To his credit, he gave details.

Burnham said he would scrap the UK’s expensive pensions “triple lock” rate guarantee in April 2030, which he said would pay for a new National Care Service for the elderly. He insisted he would not borrow to pay for it, although economists would later express scepticism that this was possible without raising taxes.

A long-time believer in a proportional representation system of voting, Burnham said he was establishing a commission to recommend changes to Britain’s voting system and that Labour would put a new one in its next manifesto. He promised new laws to allow councils to seize houses from bad landlords, as well as legislation to reverse Margaret Thatcher’s legal ban on the British state owning water companies.

The speech went on like this for a while: Burnham making big policy announcements and promises, the crowd cheering and, occasionally, standing ovation.

Then, suddenly, Burnham appeared to choke up. He spoke of the loss of his father, Roy Burnham, who died with Alzheimer’s disease precisely 15 days before his son walked onstage in Liverpool to deliver what, it may have turned out, was the speech of his life.

Burnham fought back tears as he promised to revive the broken and bruised post-Brexit Britain that he has inherited, and whose revival has eluded his past five predecessors.

“[Britain] still stands for something worth saving, worth fighting for,” he said, his voice rising to be heard above a sustained ovation. “I am going to use this job to build the kind of Britain my Dad wanted to see, and fight with everything I’ve got to keep it together.”

He walked offstage to the Farm song, All Together Now, a phrase he had used twice to bookend his speech. While inside, delegates cheered, outside were protesters for the various interest groups prominent in today’s divided Britain.

Big words from Burnham, a bigger challenge in front of him.

[ ‘Hope again’: Labour members rejoice but tough tests awaitOpens in new window ]